Tickets now on sale for 59th Annual Rose Cup Races featuring Pirelli GT4 America with TC America

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 20, 2019) – Tickets are on sale now for the famed 59th annual Rose Cup Races. The 2019 event will take place July 12 through July 14 at Portland International Raceway (PIR) and will feature Pirelli GT4 America and TC America professional racing, plus four race groups showcasing the best amateur racers in the Northwest.



A Portland Rose Festival event presented by Friends of PIR, the Rose Cup Races features racing competitors from both the Oregon Region Sports Car Club of America and the Cascade Sports Car Club. This year’s amateur race groups include:

Big Bore FOPIR Rose Cup feature race presented by Proficio Singapore : Large displacement engine cars like Corvettes, Camaros, Mustangs, Shelby GT350s, Cobras and Porsches. Three classes within one race called RC1, RC2 and RC3 depending on performance level.

: Large displacement engine cars like Corvettes, Camaros, Mustangs, Shelby GT350s, Cobras and Porsches. Three classes within one race called RC1, RC2 and RC3 depending on performance level. Spec Miata Challenge presented by Casa bella Granite, Marble & Quartz : Famous for tight battles and finishes that are just inches apart, these Mazda Miatas are also in a fight for a season-long championship in the Northwest Spec Miata Tour.

: Famous for tight battles and finishes that are just inches apart, these Mazda Miatas are also in a fight for a season-long championship in the Northwest Spec Miata Tour. Spec Racer Ford Showdown presented by Market of Choice : Open cockpit identical sports racer cars powered by 1.6-liter Ford engines put the focus on the drivers in this highly competitive group, with multiple lead changes per lap a common occurrence.

: Open cockpit identical sports racer cars powered by 1.6-liter Ford engines put the focus on the drivers in this highly competitive group, with multiple lead changes per lap a common occurrence. Vintage Grand Prix presented by Columbia Roofing: A Rose Cup Races tradition with a wide variety of brands and iconic models that will have fans reminiscing about their favorite cars growing up.

These four amateur race groups will augment professional race groups, including the newly named Pirelli GT4 America and TC America professional racing series, which features a large variety of makes with extremely close and exciting racing in a sprint race double header format. Fans can look forward to professional racing on both Saturday and Sunday.



The Rose Cup Races weekend features practice and qualifying on July 12, and racing events on July 13 and July 14. Gates open at 7:30am daily, with cars on course by 8:30am on Friday and Saturday, and 9am on Sunday. Races run until early evening.



Tickets are on sale now at RoseCup.com. Admission costs $30 for a three-day ticket with inside parking. Single day tickets run $10 for Friday, $20 for Saturday, and $20 for Sunday. Admission for children ages 12 and under is free when accompanied by a paying adult. Present and past members of the military receive free admission (with valid ID checked at the gate).

Parking costs $5 for a single day, $15 for a weekend pass, and $175 for a motorhome pass that includes two three-day admission tickets. A limited number of camping spots (non-motorhome, tent, small travel trailer etc.) 3-day tickets are available for $60 and include one admission ticket and the reserved location by Turn Seven.



The Rose Cup Races was the first major event ever held at PIR in 1961 and has taken place annually ever since. Learn more at RoseCup.com and follow @RoseCupRaces on social media (#RoseCup59).



About Friends of PIR

Friends of PIR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to the preservation and enhancement of Portland International Raceway (PIR) as a resource for those who use it, including both participants and spectators; sustaining and expanding PIR’s civic contribution as an institution in North Portland; and providing guidance and support for the ongoing management of PIR in a manner that assures its ongoing value as a venue for motorsports and other diverse forms of recreation and entertainment.

About Portland International Raceway

Portland International Raceway (PIR) plays host to a diverse array of events for participants and spectators of all ages, ranging from high speed road racing to motocross, car cruise-ins to bicycle racing, and swap meets to foot relays. Unique in that it receives zero tax dollars, the City of Portland park provides entertainment to approximately 400,000 visitors each year.

