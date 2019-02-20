Timothy Peters – Atlanta 200 Race Advance

Atlanta 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Timothy Peters

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TimothyPeters_

Timothy Peters on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m looking forward to Atlanta this weekend after our strong run in Daytona,” said Peters. “It’s really cool to have The Friends Of Jaclyn Foundation back on board our Silverado! Hopefully the momentum will carry into Saturday night’s race.”

Peters at Atlanta: Peters has nine NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts under his belt at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His best finish at the track is a third-place result which came in 2016. Additionally, Peters has four top-10 and eight top-20 finishes at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation colors again this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers, and to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs. For more information visit friendsofjaclyn.org.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **