Ultimate Tailgating sponsoring Feb. 23 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 20, 2019) — Kennesaw, Georgia-based Ultimate Tailgating will sponsor the February 23 Ultimate Tailgating 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I can’t think of a better pairing than NASCAR and tailgating,” said Michael Bailey, CEO of Ultimate Tailgating. “We are excited to be on board with the Gander Outdoor Truck Series and there’s no better place than Atlanta Motor Speedway because that’s where we call home.”

Ultimate Tailgating is the nation’s premier event rental company specializing in all-inclusive tailgating, corporate, marketing and hospitality rentals. From concerts to football games and, of course, NASCAR, Ultimate Tailgating can elevate your tailgate. The company has eight locations that serve 40 states.

“We’re happy to have a locally-based company like Ultimate Tailgating on board to help make Atlanta’s NASCAR weekend an unforgettable one,” said Brandon Hutchison, Executive Vice President and General Manager of AMS. “We look forward to having a strong partnership with them that will enhance the experience for our fans.”

The Ultimate Tailgating 200 will be the second of three NASCAR national touring series races during Georgia’s NASCAR weekend. The race is preceded Saturday by the Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series race. On Sunday, February 24, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race rounds out the weekend’s NASCAR action.

Tickets for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend can be purchased by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or by visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

