Bacon for the Win with Richard Petty Motorsports

Tweet No. 43 McDonald's Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

McDonald’s to sponsor Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Welcome, N.C. (February 21, 2019)-Bacon makes everything better, and the only thing better than bacon is bacon on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with partnership from McDonald’s.

McDonald’s and Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today that McDonald’s will sponsor the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The paint scheme will highlight McDonald’s current campaign “Bacon on Classics.” For bacon fans, McDonald’s has added the popular meat to three of its widely-loved Classic menu items. Available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, the new line-up includes the Big Mac® Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder®* Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries. The campaign prompts the question to customers, “do Classics make bacon better, or does bacon make Classics better?”

Wallace is all ‘Team Bacon.’

“I’m lovin’ it,” Wallace said. “I just had McDonald’s for breakfast this morning.

“McDonald’s is an iconic brand and I am proud to be partnered with them in Atlanta. ‘Team Bacon’ is naturally the best option, a Big Mac® Bacon burger, are you kidding me? That’s phenomenal!”

The partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports will start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway with primary sponsorship of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. McDonald’s iconic Golden Arches will be featured on the hood of Wallace’s red and white No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Hampton, Ga.,-facility.

In addition, the McDonald’s logo will also appear on Wallace’s uniform, and McDonald’s will serve as an associate partner for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2019 season on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

McDonald’s was a primary partner during the 2009 inaugural season of Richard Petty Motorsports on the No. 43 driven by Reed Sorenson, and an associate partner of the season.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Bubba” Wallace. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners United States Air Force and World Wide Technology.

