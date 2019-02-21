Marc-Antoine Camirand to return to Pinty’s Series in 2019

Tweet Photo courtesy of NASCAR Home Tracks.

Marc-Antoine Camirand is set to return for his second full-time season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series behind the wheel of the No. 22 machine.

Camirand, who hails from Saint-Léonard d’Aston, Quebec, scored his first series victory in his second full-time season a year ago. He also scored six top-fives, 11 top-10s, a pole, and finished sixth in the series standings– all career-highs.

Also remaining on board with Camirand is the top General Motors dealer in Canada, GM Paillé, which will sponsor the 39-year-old for the fourth consecutive year.

Paillé sponsored Camirand for five races dating back to the 2016 and 2017 seasons before committing to a full slate in 2018. Patience finally persevered when Camirand held off teammate Alex Tagliani for his first career win at Autodrome St. Eustache in September.

“I’m so happy to carry this winning association with GM Paillé,” said Camirand. “In motorsports, nothing is more valuable than a sponsor who shares our passion and who cheers on us always to go further. GM Paillé’s team is passionate and professional, and it’s an honor for me to wear its colors.

“I got my first win last year at Autodrome St-Eustache, and through the season, I proved that I could be very fast, both on ovals and road courses,” added Camirand, who will have a new crew chief Warren Jones and two car chiefs with Brian MacDonald on oval tracks, and Yvan Turcotte on road courses.

“We have put in place a highly exciting association with Marc-Antoine, and we wish to continue this winning partnership with him and 22 Racing team,” said Paillé. “It’s also important for us to support local athletes to enable them to show their talent at a national level, such as Marc-Antoine in the NASCAR Pinty’s series.”

Car owner Scott Steckly, of 22 Racing, a four-time series champion, is also very pumped to have the team back together and is predicting another successful season.

“We are very excited to have Marc-Antoine and GM Paillé back with us for 2019,” said Steckly. “Marc has continued to improve each time on the track and is a threat to win on both road courses and ovals.

“We predict he will have even more wins and podiums in 2019.”

The 2019 season starts at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, ON, on May 19.

