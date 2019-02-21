Weekend Schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Feb. 21, 2019
NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a triple-header weekend as the Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series hit the track for the second race of the 2019 season.
Friday, February 22
11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.: Cup Series first practice – Live on NASCAR.com/live
1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice – Live on NASCAR.com/live
2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.: Truck Series first Practice – Live on NASCAR.com/live
3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS1
4:05 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – FS1
5:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Multi-Vehicle / Three Rounds) – FS1/PRN
Saturday, February 23
9:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Multi-Vehicle / Three Rounds) – FS1
10:40 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Single Vehicle / Two Rounds) – FS1
12:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1
2 p.m.: Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 (Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 miles ) – FS1/PRN
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200 (Stages 40/80/130 Laps = 200.02 miles ) – FS1/MRN
Sunday, February 24
2:00 p.m.: Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Stages 85/170/325 Laps = 500.5 miles) – FOX/PRN