Weekend Schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tweet Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25, 2018 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images.

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a triple-header weekend as the Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series hit the track for the second race of the 2019 season.



Friday, February 22

11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.: Cup Series first practice – Live on NASCAR.com/live

1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice – Live on NASCAR.com/live

2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.: Truck Series first Practice – Live on NASCAR.com/live

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS1

4:05 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

5:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Multi-Vehicle / Three Rounds) – FS1/PRN



Saturday, February 23

9:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Multi-Vehicle / Three Rounds) – FS1

10:40 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Single Vehicle / Two Rounds) – FS1

12:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 (Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 miles ) – FS1/PRN

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200 (Stages 40/80/130 Laps = 200.02 miles ) – FS1/MRN



Sunday, February 24

2:00 p.m.: Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Stages 85/170/325 Laps = 500.5 miles) – FOX/PRN

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **