Pit Note 1:

Georgia Native Austin Hill Seeks Success at Home Track

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 22, 2019) – The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season is entering its second week, but Austin Hill has already visited his two favorite places: Victory Lane and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 24-year-old Winston, Georgia, native kicked off his first season with Hattori Racing Enterprises – the series’ defending champions – by winning the season opener on Feb. 15 at Daytona International Speedway. Carrying the points lead to his home track, Hill said, was a dream come true. He’ll have plenty of people rooting for him to make it two in a row in Saturday’s Ultimate Tailgating 200, which goes green at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“We’ve got a ton of people coming: uncles, aunts, friends that I’ve grown up with since I was five years old in elementary school,” Hill said. “I have a lot of friends and family coming. It’ll make it that much more special to go out there, try to compete and run up front.”

Coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway as the series’ most recent winner doesn’t hurt.

“I feel like (Daytona) was a good start for sure,” he said. “I definitely feel like I still need to go prove myself. There’s a lot of people saying ‘Well, it’s Daytona,’ but we still had to do all the right things. We were competitive all race long. We led the most laps of the race, 39 laps, so we definitely proved that we belong. Obviously, Hattori proved that they belonged last year, but I feel like I proved that I belonged.”

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend features three days packed full of NASCAR action.

The Atlanta NASCAR Weekend begins with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday, Feb. 22 and continues with the NASCAR XFINITY Series Rinnai 250 and the Ultimate Tailgating 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday, Feb. 23. All of this leads to the main event: the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Tickets for the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 can be purchased by contacting Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or by visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **