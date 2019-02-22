Go Fas Racing – Old Spice – Atlanta Motor Speedway – Race Advance

Old Spice – Atlanta Motor Speedway – Race Advance

Race 2 of 36:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will make its way to Atlanta this weekend for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. This will mark the first race ever with NASCAR’s new 2019 rules package. The new package, with increased drag and reduced horsepower, should provide fans with closer racing and a more exciting on-track product. Corey LaJoie and the No.32 Ford Mustang team will be racing with their fan-favorite Old Spice scheme featuring Corey’s own face front and center across the hood.

A Wild Opening Weekend:

Before the Daytona 500 race weekend had even started, Corey LaJoie and the Old Spice Ford Mustang had already made headlines across the world. After being released, the car’s unique scheme was featured on Fox, NBC, ESPN’s Sportscenter, and Barstool Sports among many other forms of media. The media wave around the scheme was so strong that Old Spice decided to extend their partnership with the team through Atlanta.

On track, many days of practice and a qualifying race set the grid for the Daytona 500, where LaJoie started 32nd. The race stayed green for most of the first two stages, but as the final stage was coming to a close, the wild racing began. Several large wrecks caused significant damage to many of the top contenders towards the end of the race, with the No.32 Ford team coming through each wreck cleanly. LaJoie was able to pick up nearly ten spots as the race came to a close, finishing 18th in his Go Fas Racing debut with little damage to the Mustang.

LaJoie on expectations for Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“To have Old Spice think enough about GoFas and I to come back for a second race, shows the strength of NASCAR and its ability to move the needle from a marketing standpoint. We’ll give them another solid week of exposure and continue to work on selling our open races. As for the race, I don’t have much experience at Atlanta, but I love worn out racetracks and that could play into our hands later in the race,” LaJoie said.

Corey LaJoie Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starts: 1

Average Start: 32nd

Average Finish: 34th

Best Finish: 34th (2017)

About Our Team:

About Old Spice

Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice is the quintessential men’s grooming brand. With more than 70 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on the male grooming experience and has leveraged this heritage to become the No.1 selling anti-perspirant/deodorant stick and body wash brand with guys of all ages. Old Spice brings authenticity, performance and confidence to male grooming and offers a wide product portfolio for today’s man, including anti-perspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, after shaves and colognes.

For more information, you can check Old Spice out at www.oldspice.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OldSpice) or Twitter (@OldSpice). You can also catch more Old Spice videos on the Manmercials channel on YouTube.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **