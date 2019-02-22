Logano Relives Atlanta Memories, Preece Aims for an Upset

Tweet February 22, 2019: Joey Logano during practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. (HHP/Harold Hinson)

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 22, 2019) – Defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano hasn’t won a Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but Logano has plenty of memories at the storied 1.5-mile oval.

As a child, Logano honed his craft racing Bandoleros and Legend Cars at Atlanta’s Thursday Thunder events. Arriving at Atlanta for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Logano said, gave him a chance to recall his formative years behind the wheel.

“I actually rode around (Friday) morning in a golf cart, because my son loves golf cart rides,” Logano said. “We rode around with my wife, looked at the Legends of Georgia display and told stories. I mean, I probably spent two years of my life living in the condominiums at the track. Just reminiscing about everything was fun. It’s your roots, right? Of course I’m gonna relive them.”

Preece Relishes Underdog Status with JTG Daugherty

Ryan Preece enters Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 with one Atlanta start on his resume.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie opened his season in scintillating fashion, dodging a series of late-race accidents to record an eighth-place finish. Facing the uncertainty of NASCAR’s newest rules package, Preece – the driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Camaro – believes he could benefit from what could be an unpredictable race weekend.

“It kind of hits the reset button (on the competition),” Preece said of the new rules package. “There are so many unknowns. No one really knows the hot trick. Everybody shows up and they either get really lucky and stumble upon it, or they’re way off. We definitely hit on something with our team and we’re going to keep running with it and building on it.”

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend features three days packed full of NASCAR action.

The Atlanta NASCAR Weekend begins with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday, Feb. 22, and continues with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 and the Ultimate Tailgating 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday, Feb. 23. All of this leads to the main event: the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 24.

