Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Atlanta Post Race Quotes (Custer’s Runner-Up Finish Leads Pair of Top-10 Mustangs)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Friday, February 22, 2019

EVENT: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race Quotes

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

2nd – Cole Custer

10th – Austin Cindric

15th – Chase Briscoe

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Jacob Companies Ford Mustang: Finished 2nd

“That was a fun race. I thought the end was pretty good. I thought I might get it for a second. We just didn’t have enough there and Bell kind of took my line there in the last lap. It is a great start to the year in our first race with the Jacob Companies Mustang. We got a new crew chief and it was huge for us to start the year strong. I feel like we will be a threat all year.”

HOW MUCH DID THE RESTART SHAKE THINGS UP AT THE END? “It was huge. I wasn’t going to have a shot at the win if it went green. It bunched everyone back up. I had such a good short run car that I was able to make a run there but it just wasn’t enough.”

WHAT ABOUT THE WEATHER? “It didn’t really affect anything. There was a lot of grip in the track and the rain didn’t really affect anything at all.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang: Finished 10th

“Not a bad day but not as good as I thought we would run. I don’t know if that was due to the temperature or what. I felt way more comfortable on the bottom in practice. I will be the first one to tell you I don’t know the first thing about running the top of the race track but there I was all the way in the race running the top of the race track. Might be some things for me to learn about that. I wish the final restart would have gone better. I don’t know if it was the set of tires we put on it or what but I was as sideways as sideways can be without spinning out. It is a bummer to end the day on that. It has been a wild day all around but I will take the stage points in every round.”

WHAT ABOUT THE WEATHER WITH THE STEADY DRIZZLE? “It is the only thing I can blame for us not being a top-three car because we were in practice and I was confident our changes would be right. It is something to learn.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang: Finished 15th

“It was a frustrating day. I definitely felt like a top-five car all day long. Had to start in the back and gained track position and finally had it there at the end. I felt like the race was coming to us with that long run and then we blew the right front tire. I don’t know what caused it. It doesn’t help when you come down pit road and give yourself a penalty either. I hate it. We should have had a top-five. I feel like we will be really good at Vegas. We tested out there about a month ago and we were really fast. We will move on to that one and see what we can do.”

