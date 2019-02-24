Busch Grills the Field in Ultimate Tailgating 200

Tweet #51: Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Cessna wins the NASCAR Gander Truck Series Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta on 23 February, 2019. The victory pushed him to the top of the record books with 52 truck wins. (HHHP/Harold Hinson)

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 23, 2019) – Kyle Busch’s reign as the ultimate NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series competitor reached a new level on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After leading a race-high 92 of 130 laps in Saturday's Ultimate Tailgating 200, Busch recorded his record 52nd career Truck Series victory in dominant fashion. The owner of his eponymous team, Busch beat Johnny Sauter by .932 seconds following a five-lap dash to the finish.

Busch’s victory, which saw the series veteran pass Ron Hornaday for the No. 1 spot in wins, also marked his 195th triumph across all three major NASCAR national touring series. Grant Enfinger followed Busch and Sauter across the line in third with Brett Moffitt fourth and Ben Rhodes fifth.

Ross Chastain finished sixth with last week’s winner, Austin Hill – a Winston, Georgia, native – seventh. Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Timothy Peters rounded out the top 10.

KYLE BUSCH, No. 51 Cessna Toyota (RACE WINNER): “It’s certainly a big deal for me and for our team. (Crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) and these guys prepare some awesome trucks and it’s awesome to come out here and race with my own team. … To be able to go chase after records, that’s not what we’re out here to do – we’re here to go out, compete and win – but obviously everything that’s tallied up over the years has gotten us to this point. Today was really good. Our truck was awesome. It was really flying out there.”

