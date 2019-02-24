GMS Racing NXS Atlanta Recap

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

START: 10th

FINISH: 20th

POINTS: 12th

Notes & Quotes:—

-A late race incident and a penalty involving Nemechek resulted in a 20th-place finish for the GMS Racing team.

-Nemechek finished sixth in the first stage and 10th in the second stage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rianni 250 and collected a total of six stage points.

“It just wasn’t our day. We lost some track position on pit road and then I spun out with only a few laps to go and we just couldn’t recover from that. I’m proud of this GMS Racing team though. They worked really hard this weekend during practice to get the Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet where it needed to be in race trim. We will keep our heads up, regroup and focus on the west coast swing.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **