Grant Enfinger has quiet third-place run
by Briar Starr On Sun, Feb. 24, 2019
Grant Enfinger had a quiet night at Atlanta Motor Speedway but finished in the third position. Even though it was quiet, there were times in the race where he was with his Thorsport teammates battling for the lead and the win.
Ultimately, Enfinger ended up with a
“I didn’t think we were going to get all the way there,” Enfinger told MRN Radio. “Kyle (Busch) and Rudy (Fugle) was gonna have to beat themselves tonight and made us look silly all night.”
“Outside of that, all four of these Thorsport F-150’s were really good. We’re making gains on it, but we got a little ways to go before we can run with Kyle (Busch).”
Enfinger finished third and eighth, respectively in both stages.