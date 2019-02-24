Grant Enfinger has quiet third-place run

Tweet During the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

Grant Enfinger had a quiet night at Atlanta Motor Speedway but finished in the third position. Even though it was quiet, there were times in the race where he was with his Thorsport teammates battling for the lead and the win.

Ultimately, Enfinger ended up with a third place NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series finish after a restart with five to go.

“I didn’t think we were going to get all the way there,” Enfinger told MRN Radio. “Kyle (Busch) and Rudy (Fugle) was gonna have to beat themselves tonight and made us look silly all night.”

“Outside of that, all four of these Thorsport F-150’s were really good. We’re making gains on it, but we got a little ways to go before we can run with Kyle (Busch).”

Enfinger finished third and eighth, respectively in both stages.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **