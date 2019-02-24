Mustang Steals the Show as Brad Keselowski Brings Home the Pony Car’s First Win in the NASCAR Cup Series

· Brad Keselowski drove Mustang to its first victory in the NASCAR Cup Series in just its second race, capturing the Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

· The first NASCAR Cup victory comes just over 18 months from the start of the development of the new race car.

· Ford Mustang is America’s best-selling sports car.

HAMPTON, Ga., Feb. 24, 2019 – The Ford Mustang recorded another milestone moment in its illustrious history this afternoon when Brad Keselowski captured victory in the Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, giving the famous pony car a win in just its second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

“This is a great day for Ford and it’s a testament to what can be achieved when everybody works together toward one common goal,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “So many people were involved in the design and development of Mustang – from team engineers to design center staff at Ford to our internal team at Ford Performance – we all worked together on this project over the last 18 months and to see it end with a victory in just the car’s second race is beyond satisfying.”

“This is a tremendous honor to be the one to give Mustang its first win in the Cup Series,” said Keselowski. “I know how hard everyone at Ford Motor Company and Ford Performance have worked to bring this car to the race track and to see it go to victory lane in the second race is just a testament to all the hard work and dedication from everyone involved.”

Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford led 33 of 325 laps, but they were the right 33, coming down the stretch to give him his first win of the season, and write his name into the Mustang record books.

“I have been a part of Ford Performance for the last five years and each year they incrementally have ramped up their efforts in NASCAR,” Keselowski continued. “Switching to the Mustang was, to me, a big showing of Ford’s commitment to NASCAR long term. It is always great to leave your mark on that legacy and be the first one to win under those terms.”

Mustang, which has been recognized as America’s best-selling sports car, is no stranger to NASCAR success. Since becoming Ford’s model of choice in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2011, Mustang has won three driver’s championships and six owner’s titles.

It is also currently competing this season in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge, the Supercars Series in Australia, NHRA Funny Car, NHRA sportsman racing, and FIA GT4 championships in England and Australia.

