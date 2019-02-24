RCR Post Race Report – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Gain Valuable Experience En Route to 21st-Place Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 21st

Start: 10th

Points: 22nd

“It was definitely a learning experience for our Dow Racing team today at Atlanta Motor Speedway. We missed on the setup a little at the beginning of the race and that made our bed for the rest of the race. This team has a lot of determination, though, and we never gave up. My crew chief, Danny Stockman, and the team made major adjustments throughout the race to try and get the handling better. By the end of the race, we were running the No. 42 car down, who had led a lot of the race, and that’s a testament to how hard this team works and all of the changes we made during the race. Unfortunately, by that point we were too far behind to really make up what we lost at the beginning of the race. We’re building a notebook for this new package, and I have confidence that our team will be in the fight next week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”-Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric’s Top-Five Run in Red Kap/Alsco Chevrolet Ruined by Flat Right Front Tire Late at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 20th

Start: 28th

Points: 29th

“It was a crazy, crazy day. It is definitely heart breaking not to get a top-five finish for these guys that work on this No. 8 Red Kap/Alsco Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We put ourselves in position to have a solid day, even though I made some mistakes on pit road – way too many mistakes than you can afford to make at this level and that is something I will work to clean up on my end. Luke Lambert and everyone on this team still gave me a shot to run inside the top five late in the race, but a flat right front tire in the closing laps ruined what was shaping up as a strong day. The good thing is that this serves as some motivation for everyone at RCR and on this No. 8 team. Those are the kinds of race cars we need to bring to the racetrack every week to give ourselves a shot. It was fun to drive and fun to pass people, and I am looking forward to get to Las Vegas next week.”-Daniel Hemric

