Buying A Buick In Rochester: 4 Tips In Finding A Reliable Dealer

Buick is a vehicle brand of General Motors (GM) that lauds itself as the oldest active American automobile marque. It shares similar car architectures with other GM makes, but also has distinct features that set it apart from the rest. If you’re looking for a Buick in Rochester, NY, several car dealers can help you. The first step in getting the right model is finding a reliable dealer. Here are four tips to help you search for a trustworthy Buick dealer in Rochester.

Know Your Buick

The Buick brand has distinct traits that make it stand out from others in the industry, as most of its models have unique design cues like VentiPorts, Sweepspears, Delta fins, and individual taillight shapes. You’ll find the famous Buick Tri-Shield emblem in all of its vehicles.

Despite its distinct characteristics, different Buick models come with varying features, and you need to assess their pros and cons to see if it’s the right car model that fits your preferences. For example, the 2017 Buick LaCrosse is an ideal car for interested owners looking for a generous amount of tech on its higher trims. But getting this model with lower trims won’t let you enjoy the same amount of tech.

Get the lowdown on the specs and features of your preferred Buick models first before proceeding with your search for the right dealer. Check out Vision Buick GMC for a list of models to help you choose what GM automobile to get.

2. New Vs. Used

After deciding which Buick model to buy, ask yourself if you want to get a brand-new unit or a pre-owned vehicle. There are advantages and disadvantages to each option.

Advantages of Buying a New Car:

Gain the latest automobile technology

Better gas mileage

Low emissions

Low-interest rate for financing and loans

It may come with a warranty

Disadvantages of Buying a New Car:

Immediately depreciates as soon as the car leaves the lot

Few existing reviews

Advantages of Buying a Pre-Owned Car

Depreciated value (cheaper price tag)

Potential to sell the car for nearly the same amount paid

More consumer reviews

Low insurance rates

Disadvantages of Buying a Pre-Owned Car

May require repairs upon purchase

Less updated tech

Consumed mileage

May need a new paint job

If you plan on taking the used-car route, you can follow tips to buy a pre-owned car from an automobile dealer. Consider the amount of cash you can spend on the vehicle and shop around Rochester for the best prices that fit your budget. Take your time in doing both the research and necessary legwork if the Buick model you want isn’t in high demand.

3. Price

Another important factor when searching for a reliable Buick dealer in Rochester is the retailer’s pricing structure. Certain merchants slap high price tags to individual models, leaving minimal room for negotiation. Keep in mind that specific sellers may also aggressively price their cars.

Do a comparison check on the model you fancy by matching it up with different car dealers. Numerous dealers like to quote monthly payments to entice potential buyers. Instead, talk about the price as a whole rather than the augmented monthly payments. For example, compare the prices of the 2019 Buick Regal AWD available in different car merchants before deciding to initiate the first point of contact.

4. Financial Help

Rochester car dealers may also offer financing to customers in need of a push to acquire the Buick of their choice. Car dealer financing is a loan from the retailer to its customers. Banks purchase the loan at a discounted price, and they’ll collect the interest payments and principles from the borrower. This process is also called an indirect loan.

Choose a car dealer that offers low-interest rates and principles when availing of financial assistance for your purchase. The vehicle type, length of the loan, and initial down payment are factors that affect the amount you have to pay off. Numerous Buick merchants in Rochester also offer flexible payment options that cater to a broad range of customers.

To this day, several Americans still regard the Buick as a luxury car. According to a report from Car Sales Base, the brand acquired 1.39% of the car industry market share back in 2014. Before signing any contract, always follow due diligence when researching for a reliable car dealer for Buick automobiles in Rochester. Don’t forget to regularly communicate with dealers to know about what promotions and assistance they can provide to help you get the Buick model you desire.

