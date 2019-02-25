Chad Finley Racing forgoing Las Vegas Truck Series race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Officials from Chad Finley Racing (CFR) announced today that a series of circumstances will prevent their NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) team from participating in Friday night’s Strat 200 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Florida-native Robby Lyons was scheduled to drive the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado in the third Truck Series race of the season.

Said team principal Jeff Finley, “It’s been a rough start for Chad Finley Racing – but we were determined to persevere through and focus on heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the mindset to turn our season around.

“Unfortunately, we had an incident with our hauler where it was damaged while trying to exit the grounds of Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday night.

“After surveying it all, as our primary Vegas truck was also damaged and reviewing all of our options, we have decided to forgo Las Vegas and begin working on repairing our hauler and race trucks. We’re disappointed that we are having to adjust our schedule so early in the season – but the hauler incident made it impossible for us to get to Las Vegas efficiently as it was scheduled to leave Monday morning.

“Everyone on the team will work fiercely on the program and we look forward to being back on the track soon for our drivers and marketing partners. Trust me when I say that racing is our lives and this setback will make us even more determined to get back to the track in the coming weeks.”

The Strat 200 from Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway is set for Fri., Mar. 1 set to air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90. Event coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. (6:00 p.m. PT).

For additional information on Chad Finley and his race team please visit ChadFinleyRacing.com.

