FRM Post-Race Report – Atlanta

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang

Started: 12th | Finished: 37th

“Our Fr8Auctions Ford had great speed all weekend. We struggled to find balance during the race with this new rules package, but I feel good about the direction we need to go and the speed that we showed. We will debrief back at the shop, take what we learned from today and use it to come back stronger in Vegas next weekend.”

Matt Tifft

No. 36 Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Ford Mustang

Started: 31st | Finished: 28th

“It was kind of a big learning weekend for our No. 36 Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Ford. We struggled from the start of the race, but it felt like every change made it better. We were certainly hoping for a better result, but we made progress throughout the weekend and as a new team, it’s going to be all about making those little gains each week. We were able to clean up some of the mistakes we made earlier in the weekend today and ultimately put ourselves in a position to get better for Las Vegas next weekend.”



David Ragan

No. 38 FireAde Ford Mustang

Started: 23rd | Finished: 16th

“It was a solid race for our FireAde Ford today. Seth Barbour and our engineers made some good adjustments overnight and improved the driveability and made our car a little faster. We had a lot of fun racing today. I thought that it was a fun 500-mile race; hopefully the fans enjoyed it. Our car lacked just a little bit of speed on the short run, but anything over 30 laps, I felt like our No. 38 Ford was pretty fast. It was fun to get a top 20 and I’m looking forward to going to Las Vegas and trying to be in contention for another top 15.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **