FedEx Racing Express Facts – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Date/Time: March 3/3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

Banking: 20 degrees

2018 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Atlanta Recap: Denny Hamlin and the #11 FedEx team finished 11th Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, allowing Hamlin to maintain his spot atop the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship standings. Starting fourth in the FedEx Ground Toyota for the 500-mile event, Hamlin dealt with a tight-handling car for much of the first two race stages. Crew chief Chris Gabehart and the #11 crew made chassis and air pressure adjustments over multiple pit stops to help the car turn the corners better, allowing Hamlin to climb as high as third. Hamlin’s progress was hurt twice by caution flags that came out immediately after #11 team green-flag pit stops, including once in Stage 3 as he ran in the top 10. Forced to restart 20th, Hamlin then pushed his way back into the top 15. A late-race loose condition prevented him from cracking the top 10, and he crossed the finish line in 11th. Combining Sunday’s result with last weekend’s win in the Daytona 500, Hamlin now leads second-place Kevin Harvick in the championship standings by eight points.

Las Vegas Preview: NASCAR’s ‘West Coast Swing’ begins this weekend as the Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile event. While Hamlin is still seeking his first win at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, Hamlin and the #FedEx11 team are currently atop the leader board and look to expand their lead this weekend in Las Vegas.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Races: 14

Wins: 0

Top-5: 2

Top-10: 6

Laps Led: 15

Avg. Start: 18.1

Avg. Finish 14.0

Hamlin Conversation:

What are you most looking forward to as the Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend?

“The FedEx #11 team is really clicking so far and I’m happy with our progress and achievements, but we still have a lot of work to do and a lot more challenges coming our way. But, we’re still leading the points, and we’ll be ready to get back at it this weekend in Las Vegas and pad our lead a little more.”

District 8, the Las Vegas Strip Team Along for the Ride at Las Vegas: District 8, the Las Vegas Strip team led by District Manager Fitiulamea Aumoeualogo-Springer, will be recognized this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for being the top District YTD in retail packing growth.

FedEx Office – Closest to Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 228 S Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104, (702) 431-5076

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **