GMS Racing NGOTS Las Vegas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 A.M. Ortega Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas NGOTS Stats

-Creed is set to make first career start at Las Vegas in the NGOTS

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Laps led: 21

Notes:

-Although this will be Creed’s first start on the 1.5-mile circuit, he won the 2018 K&N West race on the LVMS Dirt Track.

-The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 312. Creed raced this chassis at Texas in 2018 and qualified seventh.

– Creed made two of his five 2018 NGOTS starts at intermediate tracks with a best start of seventh (Texas) and a best finish of fifth (Homestead).

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to making my first start at Las Vegas. It’s going to be another test for me to just learn the track, it has a lot of speed and a lot of grip so that’s going to be fun. A bunch of my family is coming out to support us this week. It’s about as cose to home for me as the truck schedule gets, so it will be nice to go out and put on a show for them.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Laps Led: 45

– Best start: 6th (March 2018)

– Best Finish: 3rd (March 2018)

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Top 5: 1, Top 10: 1, Laps Led: 7

Notes:

-Moffitt qualified in the top-10 for both NGOTS events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2018 and led a total of 45 laps.

-The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 306. This chassis was raced four times in the 2018 season, qualifying inside the top 10 in every race including a pole in Texas in November. This truck last won in Texas in June 2018.

-Moffitt’s late charge to the lead at Las Vegas Motor Speedway resulted in an 11th-place finish after fuel issues derailed his bid for victory on the last of three overtime restarts last September.

Quote:

“I’m excited to go to Las Vegas and see what we can do. The GMS Racing team has brought a fast Chevy to the track every week and we’ve been improving as a team with each race. Las Vegas is so much smoother and a lot faster than last week, so it’s going to be exciting to see how things shake out and hopefully we can go out there and put the No. 24 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado in victory lane.”

