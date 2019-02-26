Hurdl Joins Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick for 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

Tech Company to Enter NASCAR Industry Through Primary Partnership on No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro During NASCAR’s West Coast Swing

WELCOME, N.C. (February 26, 2019) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that Hurdl, an experiential SMS tech company that helps fans connect with their favorite teams, drivers, and brands, joined the team with a multi-race partnership in 2019. Hurdl will make its first appearance in NASCAR as a primary partner on defending Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro during NASCAR’s West Coast Swing, starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 2.

Hurdl enables teams, events, and brands to create richer fan experiences through real-time relevant messaging via SMS, the consumer’s most natural communication channel. Specializing in activations that drive higher opt-in rates than any other SMS platform, Hurdl enables teams, events, and brands to text fans personally, and provide exclusive deals, offers and content that enhance the fan experience, without requiring fans to download a mobile app.



Beginning today and throughout NASCAR’s three West Coast races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2, ISM Raceway on March 9 and Auto Club Speedway on March 16, fans attending those races and watching at home can receive exclusive RCR-related opportunities and offers by texting “TYLER” to 770022.



“No sport gives greater access to fans than NASCAR,” said Hurdl founder, Betsy McHugh. “We could not be more honored to partner with RCR and Tyler Reddick as they leverage the power of the Hurdl platform to bring fans even closer to the teams, drivers, and brands they love.”

Hurdl is the world’s most powerful experiential SMS tech platform and has been used by artists, teams, and brands at live events ranging from NBA games to awards shows and music festivals but will be utilized in NASCAR for the first time beginning with its partnership with RCR. The fast-growing company first launched at an event during the 2016 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.



“The marketing and fan engagement opportunities RCR and Hurdl will provide with this partnership are virtually endless and will have a positive impact for the sport as a whole,” said Torrey Galida, President of RCR.

“We’re delighted to partner with a cutting-edge market-research tech company that can provide value to our race team and our industry partners. It’s also a win-win for fans who choose to take advantage of the text code to gain unique and exclusive offers.”



To learn more about Hurdl, please visit hurdl.com.



For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.



About Hurdl:

Hurdl is a new kind of experiential SMS tech platform connecting fans with their favorite teams, drivers, artists, and brands through the familiarity and immediacy of personalized messaging. We believe that memorable experiences are the most powerful opportunities to forge relationships, which is why more fans opt-in to participate in Hurdl-powered events than any other technology platform.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Hurdl / Pinnacle Financial Partners / Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet).

