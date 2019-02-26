Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has seven-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Las Vegas with an average starting position of 15.7 and average finishing position of 23.3.

In 2012, Stenhouse Jr. cleared veteran Mark Martin with 54 laps remaining and built a six-second lead going on to claim his first victory of the 2012 NASCAR Xfinity season and his third Xfinity career win.

Last time at Vegas

After rebounding from a mid-race flat right front tire that sent the SunnyD Ford into the outside wall, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was poised to earn another top-15 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway before his day ended abruptly due to a hard crash resulting in a 30th-place finish.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Las Vegas:

“I’m looking forward to Las Vegas, This is the first race weekend with the new rules package. Ryan (Newman) and the No. 6 team tested there in January and felt they learned some things especially on the second day. One of the key takeaways is track position which will be really important. I would imagine Friday we will focus on qualifying trim and then Saturday work on dialing our Fastenal Ford in for the race. I was bummed after last week’s speeding penalty cost us a decent finish so I’m looking for some redemption this weekend.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **