Ryan Newman – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube – Sunday, March 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Newman will make his 20th MENCS start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. In 19 prior starts Newman has an average finish of 15.5 with nine top-10 and four top-five finishes.

· Newman’s best finish at the 1.5-mile track came back in 2015 when he crossed the line third. He also has two fourth-place results (2002, 2012) and finished fifth back in 2011. He’s finished 11th or better in four of the last six races at LVMS, including a ninth-place result last fall. He crossed the line 11th in this race last March.

· Newman has one career pole in Vegas, which came back in 2005. He has an average starting position of 14.0. His last start inside the top-10 came in 2015 when he rolled off seventh. Overall he has four starts of third or better (2002, 2003, 2005, 2010).

Scott Graves at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Graves will call his fourth MENCS race at Las Vegas this weekend. In three prior events atop the pit box he has an average finish of 17.3

· He led Daniel Suarez to an eighth-place finish last fall after starting 19th. He also qualified seventh back in 2013 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., before going on to finish 18th.

· Graves also has three starts in the Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile track, where he finished runner-up with Suarez back in 2016. He also has a top-10 with former RFR driver Chris Buescher in 2014.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Las Vegas:

“We’re excited to get to Vegas this weekend to kick off the West Coast swing. We showed some good speed last weekend in Atlanta and I’m ready to see how that carries over to another 1.5-mile track with the full aero package this weekend. We tested there back in January and learned a lot. We’re excited to have Wyndham Rewards on board, and we look forward to showcasing their properties on the road this season.”

On the Car

· Wyndham Rewards, the award-winning hotel loyalty program, is back on the No. 6 for 2019. And coming in April, Wyndham Rewards will be more rewarding than ever. Free nights faster. More ways to earn. More ways to redeem. Learn more at wyndhamrewards.com/comingsoon.

· Las Vegas and Wyndham Rewards don’t just come together for race weekend. Thanks to a partnership with Caesars Rewards, Wyndham Rewards members can earn and redeem points at Caesars Entertainment properties and even transfer points and match status between the programs all year round. Learn more at wyndhamrewards.com/caesars

About Wyndham Rewards

Named a best hotel rewards program for the past four consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the award-winning guest loyalty program of Wyndham Hotel Group, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 25,000 hotels, condos or homes around the world for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. You’ve Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

