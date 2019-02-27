Justin Haley Looks to Up the Ante at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Justin Haley Notes:

First Career Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 17th (Spring 2016, 2018)

Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 8th (Fall 2018)

Quotes:

“Hey, guys, we’re headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. This is my second mile-and-a-half in a Xfinity car, as well as my first time in a Xfinity car at Las Vegas. I finished up at Atlanta last week with an 8th place run, so we’re taking some of what we learned there at that mile-and-a-half and transitioning over to the West Coast at Las Vegas this weekend. I’m excited to get this No.11 back on track!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **