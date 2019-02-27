Kurt Busch and Star Nursery Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First NASCAR Championship at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sponsor from Busch’s First NASCAR Championship Season to be Featured on the No. 1 Chevrolet

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2019) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announces a partnership with Las Vegas-based Star Nursery to be the primary sponsor on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by Las Vegas native Kurt Busch, when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Sunday, Mar. 3. The No. 1 Star Nursery Camaro will feature livery to match the car that Busch drove to his first NASCAR Championship 20 years ago.

The No. 1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 will feature a throwback design, similar to the Star Nursery Chevy Monte Carlo that Busch drove to the 1999 NASCAR Southwest Series (NSS) championship. Busch and Star Nursery have enjoyed a relationship for more than two decades, beginning with his early racing days at the LVMS Bullring.

KURT BUSCH STAR NURSERY VIDEO

NOTES OF INTEREST:

· Growing Together: Star Nursery was with Kurt Busch from the onset of his NASCAR racing career as sponsor on his NSS race car, after making the move from racing Legends cars at the LVMS Bullring, where he began competing as a youngster.

· Southwestern Success: Busch’s success in the NSS is what helped him to be recognized for the opportunity to make the move to the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS) and eventually the MENCS. In just 40 NSS starts, he tallied seven wins and one series championship. His first NSS win came in 1998 on his home-track at the LVMS Bullring and his final series start was in 2002 at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway.

· Steady Veteran: In addition to his accomplishments as a veteran in the MENCS, Busch won his first NASCAR touring series race and championship in the NSS. That success paved the way for his progression into the NGOTS, where he was runner-up in the 2000 series championship, before becoming a regular competitor in the MENCS in 2001. He has made a name for himself as a 30-time race winner and 2004 MENCS champion. Busch has also has won marquee races such as the Daytona 500 (2017), the Coca-Cola 600 (2010) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (2010).

QUOTEBOARD:

· Craig Keough, President, Star Nursery: “It is so exciting to see our Star Nursery car back on the track this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, especially with Kurt Busch at the wheel again after 20 years! We have always been honored to have been partners with Kurt since his early racing days here in Las Vegas and especially his first NASCAR championship in 1999. We couldn’t be more proud of all his career accomplishments.”

· Doug Duchardt, Chief Operating Officer, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We are delighted to have Star Nursery on the No. 1 car for the Las Vegas race to help commemorate the anniversary of Kurt’s First NASCAR championship, with the sponsor that was with him in his early racing days. I know that it means a lot to our team and Kurt to have Star Nursery on-board for this event.”

· Kurt Busch, No. 1 Star Nursery Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: “It’s hard to believe that it has been 20 years since I won the Championship in the NASCAR Southwest Series. Craig Keough and everyone at Star Nursery has been with me since I began racing. It is special for me to have what I consider one of the most special paint schemes of my career. This Star Nursery car is what spring-boarded me to big-time racing and having a chance to pursue my NASCAR dreams.”

About Star Nursery:

Star Nursery has been privately owned and operated for over 35 years. We are proud to be the premier garden center for all your landscaping needs. Currently, we operate in Southern Nevada, Southern Utah, and Northern Arizona with a total of 16 Garden Centers and 9 Decorative Rock Yards. We cater to both residential and commercial clientele. Star Nursery offers the best in garden supplies. From a large assortment of trees to shrubbery, drought tolerant plants, succulents, and houseplants, we have landscape material to suit anyone’s lifestyle. We offer the largest and most complete line of products that include irrigation supplies, gardening accessories, yard tools and our very own exclusive line of Dr. Q’s Garden Products. This line of products consists of soils and fertilizers that are specifically formulated to help you succeed with your gardening efforts in the Southwest Region. We, also carry a selection of hardscape products ranging from flagstone to pavers to decorative rock and bulk soils. Find everything you need to maintain a beautiful landscape or garden space. We pride ourselves in giving our customers the right price and best advice.

For more information log onto: www.starnursery.com

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include two cars in the NTT IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 19 championships and more than 200 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

