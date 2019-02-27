Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas

Roush Fenway Looks to Hit Big in Vegas

Coming off a promising weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Roush Fenway Racing heads to the second straight 1.5-mile track on the circuit in Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. RFR boasts 16 wins all-time in the Entertainment Capital of the World, having finished in the top-10 at more than half of the races it has competed in at the track.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 3 | 3:30 p.m. ET

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Early JACKpot

Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a sweeping day for Roush Fenway.

Inaugural Sweep

Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success

Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas

In addition to the first three Sprint Cup races at LVMS, Roush Fenway again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFR seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas

Roush Fenway has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.

Across the Board at Vegas

All in all, Roush Fenway Racing has tallied 16 total NASCAR wins, while turning 35,000+ laps in NASCAR action at LVMS for 53,331 miles, while leading over 2,600 laps at the track in NASCAR’s top three divisions. At the same time the organization has finished inside the top 10 in 51 percent of its 170 NASCAR starts at LVMS.

Where They Rank

Through just two weeks of MENCS action, both Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Ryan Newman rank top-15 in the points standings. Stenhouse is 10th, 27 points off the leader, while Newman is 15th with two-straight top-15s to open the season.

Roush Fenway Las Vegas Wins

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Burton Cup

2000 Burton Cup

2003 Kenseth Cup

2004 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Burton NXS

2002 Burton NXS

2005 Martin NXS

2009 Biffle NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

1997 Ruttman NGOTS

1999 Biffle NGOTS

2007 Kvapil NGOTS

By the Numbers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

86 7 21 38 1 21211 1257 17.7 14.9 31816.5

57 6 19 37 7 10683 1179 11.4 12.1 16024.5

27 3 7 11 1 3660 234 10.3 15.9 5490

170 16 47 86 9 35554 2670 14.4 14.1 53331

