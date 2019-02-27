Shoutout of the week

Tweet Tyler Dippel -photo by NASCAR.

In this week’s shout out of the week, we will highlight Tyler Dippel, driver of the No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Dippel had a quiet outing at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but it was a solid run as he finished 11th.

It was Dipple’s seventh race of his career and his first track debut at Atlanta. Dippel made his first Truck debut this past summer at Eldora, where he finished 13th.

During 2016-2018, Dippel competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East where he had two wins, nine top fives and 21 top-10s in 40 starts.

He signed with Young’s Motorsports during the off-season hoping for a great season. Dippel had his first start at Daytona and it was a miserable 29th place finish and he was out on lap 23. It was not the debut he was looking for with his new team.

Dippel, however, turned it around this past weekend at Atlanta to finish 11th.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **