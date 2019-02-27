TEAM PENSKE RELEASES THIRD SEASON OF THE PENSKE GAMES

New Video Series Features All Drivers Competing for Team Penske in 2019

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 27, 2019) – Earlier today, Team Penske released the first video of the 2019 series of The Penske Games, which returns for its third season after achieving critical acclaim and impressive viewership totals in 2017 and 2018. The multi-episode social media series will be distributed online throughout the course of the 2019 racing season. The new season launched today with the Team Penske drivers playing a version of the popular party game, Minute to Win It, pitting NASCAR and Supercars drivers against their INDYCAR and IMSA counterparts.

For the first time, the #PenskeGames will feature all 14 Team Penske drivers in 2019, with the addition this season of DJR Team Penske teammates Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin, the 2018 Virgin Australia Supercars Champion. The Aussie duo will join #PenskeGames veterans in NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric and Paul Menard, along with INDYCAR drivers Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor.

“Our Team Penske drivers all have such great and unique personalities and The Penske Games provides a great opportunity for our fans to see a different side of them away from the race track,” said Jonathan Gibson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Team Penske. “When we introduced The Penske Games in 2017, the response was amazing. The fun and unique content in each episode has really connected with our fans and we believe the series has helped Team Penske grow and distinguish ourselves in today’s social landscape. As the season moves along, Team Penske fans are definitely going to enjoy the comedy and competition among the drivers.”

Since its inception in 2017, when the team’s NASCAR and INDYCAR drivers began competing against each other in individual challenges, The Penske Games have generated remarkable results. The series was awarded the Platinum MarCom Award, presented by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals, along with the NASCAR Marketing and Communications award for Best Use of Social Media. The Penske Games continued to rise in popularity in 2018 and the series has reached more than 39.1 million people over its two-year run, featuring 15.4 million views and over 10 million minutes of video watched.

Continuing to work with NASCAR Productions on the video series this season, Team Penske teased the 2019 return of The Penske Games on social media earlier this month with a segment that appointed McLaughlin and Coulthard as “team captains” who chose their own teams for the competition. The team format made its debut on The Penske Games last season and it returns in 2019 with entertaining games that will include life-size Hungry, Hungry Hipposand an inflatable obstacle course.

Fans can watch all of the videos, including those archived from the 2017-2018 seasons, on the team’s Facebook Page (http://facebook.com/TeamPenske), Twitter (http://twitter.com/@Team_Penske), YouTube (http://youtube.com/penskeracingvideo) and on Team Penske’s new Facebook Watch page (https://www.facebook.com/PenskeGames/).

Today’s premier video can be found here:

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Team_Penske/status/1100772547430359040

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/TeamPenske/videos/273156750280831/

Facebook Watch (Penske Games Page) – https://www.facebook.com/PenskeGames/videos/273178323612007/

IGTV – https://www.instagram.com/tv/BuY5R3sFArD/?hl=en

Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kmf7JAdHhM

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 500 major race wins, over 570 pole positions and 34 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 53-year history, the team has also earned 17 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in INDYCAR, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

