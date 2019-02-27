THE PENNZOIL 400 PRESENTED BY JIFFY LUBE IS BRINGING THE HEART-POUNDING ACTION BACK TO LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The second annual Pennzoil 400 will serve as the main event for a triple-header race weekend, jam-packed with fan driven activities

Houston, TX – February 27, 2019. Pennzoil is taking over Las Vegas this March to host the second annual Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural race, the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube will serve as the main event of an action-packed, triple-header motorsports weekend. The green flag for the Pennzoil 400 will wave on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 12:30PM PST and the race will be broadcast live on FOX.

“At Pennzoil, we work closely with our motorsports partners to develop advanced motor oil innovation to help maximize engine performance and reliability. Race tracks like Las Vegas Motor Speedway become our Pennzoil proving grounds, where our favorite drivers push the limits of complex engines under extreme conditions. This provides the knowledge and insight that is used in our Pennzoil Platinum® Full Synthetic line of motor oils with PurePlus® Technology, formulated from pure natural gas, which can help lead to better engine performance,” said Carlos Maurer, President, Shell Lubricants Americas. “Coming off the success that Team Penske and Joey Logano achieved last year with winning the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship, we at Shell and Pennzoil are thrilled to continue to push the boundaries this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

The relationship between Pennzoil and Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI), owner and operator of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, allows Pennzoil to build on its already strong relationships with fans, partners and customers in Las Vegas. Joey Logano, and his rising-star teammate, Ryan Blaney, will both run the Pennzoil primary paint scheme at the race and put the cutting-edge technology of Pennzoil Synthetics on full display as they race to take the checkered flag.

“Last year’s Pennzoil 400 was the start of a great partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the history of motorsports,” said Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell. “With revolutionary changes to the race cars, some old faces in new places and Pennzoil’s position as the reigning sponsor champion in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, this promises to be a historic and can’t-miss race weekend. We’re proud to share the stage with our friends at Shell and Pennzoil.”

2019 Pennzoil Nation Race Fan Experiences:

Several notable show cars including Joey Logano’s 2018 MENCS Championship #22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang show car, NHRA driver Matt Hagan’s Funny Car and NHRA Driver Leah Pritchett’s Top Fuel dragster and more

Pennzoil Proving Grounds drifting experience with driver professional fun-haver and world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr

Photo opportunities with the 2018 Championship trophy, plus when fans share their photo they can get a cool prize or VIP viewing access to watch the drifting action in the Pennzoil Proving Grounds

Live stage featuring the “Garage Boys” band with Aaron Hagar and hosted by Jeff Allen, Owner of Flat 12 Gallery

A racing simulator for fans to try and a prize wheel for fans to spin

Oil Change Challenge presented by Jiffy Lube where fans can get a chance to win $10 Jiffy Lube gift cards

“Jiffy Lube franchisees are excited to bring this heart-pounding national NASCAR race to consumers again this year,” said Patrick Southwick, President, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. “Jiffy Lube is known for the speed of our oil change service, so this sponsorship is an appropriate sponsorship for the brand. Additionally, this event reinforces the relationship between America’s most trusted motor oil brand[1] Pennzoil, and the industry’s largest fast lube provider, Jiffy Lube – both on and off the track.”

For more information about technical relationships between Pennzoil and motorsports teams, visit www.Pennzoil.com. To stay up-to-date on the latest activities, be sure to ‘like’ the official Pennzoil Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/Pennzoil) and follow @Pennzoil on Twitter (www.twitter.com/Pennzoil) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/Pennzoil). #Pennzoil400 #PennzoilNation

About Shell and Pennzoil

Shell Oil Company (“Shell”) and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company (“Pennzoil”) are affiliates of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future. The Shell downstream organization manages a portfolio of top-quality brands, including the No. 1 selling premium gasoline, Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, No. 1 selling gasoline, Shell Nitrogen Enriched Gasolines, and Pennzoil, America’s most trusted, No. 1 selling motor oil brand.

Shell and Pennzoil motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. The knowledge Shell and Pennzoil gain through these alliances help address tomorrow’s world mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe. www.shell.com, www.shell.us, www.pennzoil.com

About Jiffy LubeFounded 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. (“Jiffy Lube”), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Speedway Motorsports, Inc.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide though its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

