Timothy Peters – Strat 200 Race Advance

Strat 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Timothy Peters

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TimothyPeters_

Timothy Peters on Racing at Las Vegas: “I really like racing at Vegas,” said Peters. “It’s my favorite 1.5-mile track on the schedule. I’ve had great success over the years there and look forward to carrying the momentum we have from Daytona and Atlanta as well. I can’t wait to hit the race track for practice Thursday afternoon with the TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. and Friends of Jaclyn Silverado.”

Peters at Las Vegas: Peters has 11 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including a victory in 2013. Peters started 12th and led the final three laps to capture the win. In addition to his win, Peters has one pole, five top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the TrüNorth™ colors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators, and commercial finance companies.

The paint scheme that Peters will run at Las Vegas was designed by Paul Teutul, Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of “American Chopper”, in partnership with TrüNorth™.

TrüNorth™ partnered with Paul Jr. to build the first TrüNorth™ custom bike, which was unveiled in early November at the UTA Convention in Orlando.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

