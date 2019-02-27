Weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Tweet Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford, takes the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images.

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for another triple-header weekend as the Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series hit the track for the third race of the 2019 season.

Thursday, February 28

5:05 p.m.- 5:55 p.m. Truck Series First Practice- Not televised

7:05 p.m.- 7:55 p.m. Truck Series Final Practice – Not televised



Friday, March 1

3:05 PM – 3:55 PM Cup Series First Practice – FS1

4:05 PM – 4:55 PM Xfinity Series First Practice – FS1

5:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Single Vehicle / Two Rounds) – FS1

6:35 p.m. – 7:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS1

7:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Multi-Vehicle / Three Rounds) – FS1

9 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles) TV: FS1 – Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)



Saturday, March 211:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.: Cup Series Second Practice

2:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Multi-Vehicle / Three Rounds)

2:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) TV: FS1 – Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)



Sunday, March 3

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) TV: FOX – Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)





** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **