Weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway
by Angela Campbell On Wed, Feb. 27, 2019
NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for another triple-header weekend as the Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series hit the track for the third race of the 2019 season.
Thursday, February 28
5:05 p.m.- 5:55 p.m. Truck Series First Practice- Not televised
7:05 p.m.- 7:55 p.m. Truck Series Final Practice – Not televised
Friday, March 1
3:05 PM – 3:55 PM Cup Series First Practice – FS1
4:05 PM – 4:55 PM Xfinity Series First Practice – FS1
5:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Single Vehicle / Two Rounds) – FS1
6:35 p.m. – 7:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS1
7:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Multi-Vehicle / Three Rounds) – FS1
9 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles) TV: FS1 – Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Saturday, March 211:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.: Cup Series Second Practice
2:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Multi-Vehicle / Three Rounds)
2:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) TV: FS1 – Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Sunday, March 3
3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) TV: FOX – Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)