MARS, INCORPORATED AND JOE GIBBS RACING ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION

M&M’S® Driver Kyle Busch Also Renews with JGR to Extend the Winning Relationship that began in 2008

Hackettstown, N.J. (February 28, 2019) – Today, Mars, Incorporated announced a multi-year extension to its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), that will see the confectionery giant continue to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 18 M&M’S® Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The relationship, one of the longest and most successful in the sport, will continue the unmatched success the partners have seen together both on and off the track.

In addition, JGR has extended their relationship with Kyle Busch, which will continue to see NASCAR’s “Candyman” behind the wheel of the No. 18 M&M’S® Toyota. Since Busch’s debut with JGR and Mars, Incorporated, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion has achieved an incredible 40 wins behind the wheel of Mars sponsored race cars and an unforgettable 2015 season that saw Busch come back from injury to win his first Championship.

“This relationship started over a decade ago and we have experienced more success than any of us ever thought possible,” said William Clements, Global Vice President, Sponsorship & Community Events, Mars, Incorporated. “Partnering with Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch provides us with a unique opportunity to elevate our brands by aligning ourselves with a world-class sport, racing team partner and driver, as well as the most dedicated fans in all of professional sports.”

“I’m proud and honored to continue to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing and Mars,” explained Busch, who finished fourth in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. “Racing for more than a decade with such an iconic team and sponsor has been incredible, and knowing that we can continue this winning relationship is very special.”

“Since the start of our partnership together in 2008, our relationship has been strong,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “As a team owner, the hope is to find partners and drivers that help us grow as an organization, and Kyle Busch and Mars, Incorporated have done exactly that. We have one of the longest partnerships in all of sports, and that really speaks to the strength of the understanding and respect we have for one another.”

Away from the track, JGR and Kyle Busch are also an impressive force for Mars, pioneering the use of driver and team star power through savvy social and digital marketing techniques to strengthen the relationship with NASCAR fans, while also expanding into new audiences. Every weekend, the No. 18 is used as a blank canvas, displaying new product innovations that are seen in almost real-time by an audience of 80 million. While most recognizable with the iconic M&M’S® livery, the No. 18 Toyota has also represented dozens of Mars, Incorporated’s iconic brands including SNICKERS®, SKITTLES®, DOUBLE MINT® and PEDIGREE®.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world’s best-loved brands: M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN’S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams, three NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and a driver development program. Its 2019 driver lineup will consist of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, and Martin Truex Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones will each run fulltime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, joining Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Riley Herbst, all of whom will run partial schedules. In addition, Riley Herbst and Ty Gibbs are currently in JGR’s driver development program. Based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by Joe Gibbs — a three-time Super Bowl winner as head coach of the Washington Redskins and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, winning four Cup Series championships, and five Xfinity Series owner’s championships along with more than 300 NASCAR races, including four Brickyard 400s and two Daytona 500s.

