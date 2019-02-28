Wyndham Rewards Excited for Change, No. 6 Car in 2019

Award-Winning Hotel Loyalty Program Rolling Out New Features in 2019

CONCORD, N.C., (Feb. 28, 2019) – As is the case for Ryan Newman on the track, a lot is on the horizon for one of his primary partners, Wyndham Rewards, the award-winning rewards program who’s back on the No. 6 in 2019 for nine races.

When Newman rolls into Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, he will carry the blue and white colors of Wyndham Rewards, a combo Roush Fenway fans drew a liking to a year ago when the brand made its debut into the sport.

The world’s most generous rewards program is about to become even more rewarding this April. Wyndham recently announced plans to introduce a wide-array of new features – from free nights at thousands of hotels starting at just 7,500 points (half their original redemption cost), to the addition of more than 900 La Quinta hotels, and the ability to earn and redeem points with a host of new and expanded partners.

“Obviously for us, Wyndham Rewards and everything they have to offer just makes sense in our sport,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang. “Whether its Daytona Beach, Phoenix, Martinsville, Talladega or Pocono, there’s always a Wyndham property nearby and we’re excited to have Wyndham Rewards on board and showcase their properties on the road this season.”

Wyndham Rewards is also a partner of Caesars Entertainment and their Caesars Rewards program, which is only fitting with Vegas next up on the NASCAR circuit. Members of Wyndham Rewards can earn and redeem points on stays at top Caesars properties, like Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as transfer points and status match between the two programs year round.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 8,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition. Moving into its 32nd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **