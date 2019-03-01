JCR Preview: Boyd Gaming 300 – Las Vegas Raceway

Tuff Hedeman Tour Debuts, RepairableVehicles.com returns

SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeremy Clements gets back to the familiar black and red No. 51 Camaro SS RepairableVehicles.com livery as they head out West for the first leg of the #NASCARGoesWest swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon.

When asked about the West coast swing Clements said, “It’s been a heckuva week getting two new cars prepared to head out there, and it has been all hands-on deck with all of us working to early into the morning hours every day to get these new cars we just got ready to race.” Clements went on to say, “I think we will be pretty fast this weekend and give the RepairableVehicles.com / Tuff Hedeman Tour Chevy a good ride into the Top 15 possibly a Top 10.”

FAST FACTS

Jeremy’s 9th career start at LVMS

Best finish of 13th – 11/2018

Best start of 12th – 11/2018

About RepairableVehicles.com A division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., RepairableVehicles.com, is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies,dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, we are able to provide an ever changing inventory of high quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to our customers worldwide. Visit RepairableVehicles.com for more Information.

ATTEND THE TUFF HEDEMAN BULL RIDING – Sat. Mar. 2 at 7:30 p.m. – South Point Arena

The Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour joins the Las Vegas Ultimate Sports Weekend with a live bucking bull on display at the LV Events Center.

Tuff Hedeman bull riding returns to the South Point Arena on Saturday, March 2 for a one night only performance with 3 World Champions and 9 NFR qualifiers battling it out for a prize purse of $30,000. The four-Time World Champion bull rider Tuff Hedeman heats up Las Vegas with his invitation only signature style event featuring three rounds of competition ending in a sudden death format.

Hedeman, a live bucking bull branded Hellfire, Bullfighter Bryce Redo, and NFR qualifier Eli Vastbinder will be at the Las Vegas Event Center on Thursday, February 28 from 3 pm – 6 pm and then back at the South Point Equestrian Center on March 2 for the competition, as part of the Las Vegas Ultimate Sports Weekend.

South Point Hotel and Casino

Arena and Equestrian Center

9777 Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89183

866-791-7111

