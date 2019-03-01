NASCAR K&N Pro Series History Maker Hailie Deegan to Make Six ARCA Menards Series Starts in 2019 with Venturini Motorsports

Toledo, Ohio (March 1, 2019) – Hailie Deegan, who made history last September by becoming the first female winner of a NASCAR touring series race when she won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway, announced she will make six starts in the ARCA Menards Series in 2019. Deegan will drive Toyotas owned and prepared by Venturini Motorsports.

Deegan will make her ARCA Menards Series debut at Toledo Speedway on Sunday, May 19. Deegan’s other appearances in the ARCA Menards Series will include races at Pocono Raceway on May 31, Madison International Speedway on June 14, Elko Speedway on July 13, Lucas Oil Raceway on October 5, and Kansas Speedway on October 8. Deegan and VMS will also pair for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 15.

Throughout her upcoming ARCA schedule Deegan will feature continued support from long time marketing partner Monster Energy along with Craftsman and iK9.

“That’s a big step for me,” Deegan said on the FS1 broadcast of NASCAR XFINITY Series practice from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “I feel like getting on these bigger tracks, Kansas, Pocono, tracks that I haven’t gotten to do before, pit stops, it’s going to be a big thing for me just learning before I get up to these higher levels. It’s another stepping stone that Toyota and TRD have given me the opportunity to do before I move into a Truck or an XFINITY Series car.”

Seventeen-year-old Deegan won Thursday’s Star Nursery 100 at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a last lap pass on then-leader Jagger Jones. It was the only lap she led throughout on the night. It was her second career NASCAR K&N Pro Series West win. In 15 career series starts, she has two wins, six top-five and 13 top-ten finishes. She also started from the pole position in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season opener at New Smyrna Speedway in February.

Deegan, the daughter of legendary X Games Motocross giant Brian Deegan, will continue to compete for the 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship driving for Bill McAnally Racing. The next event on that series’ schedule is the NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway on March 30. The race will be streamed live on FansChoice.tv and will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on NBCSN.

The ARCA Menards Series returns to action on Saturday, March 9 in the ARCA Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway. Practice starts at 1 pm ET/12 pm CT; General Tire Pole Qualifying is set for 4:30 pm ET/3:30 pm CT; and the ARCA Pensacola 200 is set to go green at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT and will be televised live on MAVTV. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring, live chat, and live track updates throughout all on track sessions free for ARCA for Me members. New members may register for free at ARCARacing.com/login.

About ARCA: The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Now a part of NASCAR, ARCA was founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio. ARCA is still headquartered in nearby Temperance, Michigan and led by the Marcum’s grandson, Ron Drager. The organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

About Menards: A family owned company started in 1958, Menards is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI. Menards has more than 300 retail stores located throughout the Midwest in the states of IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, ND, OH, SD, WI and WY. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low-price leader. Its famous slogan “Save Big Money at Menards” is widely known and easy to remember. For more information, visit Menards.com, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

