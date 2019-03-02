Johnny Sauter disappointed with top 10 finish at Las Vegas

Tweet During the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo by Rachel Schuoler for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Johnny Sauter has not visited victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 2009, his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start at the track.

Friday night he was looking to add to that lone win and get his second victory at the track. Unfortunately, Sauter had handling issues with his No. 13 ThorSport Ford truck and as a result, he wound up eighth. It was the 159th top-10 finish of his career.

“We just struggled with our Tenda Ford tonight,” Sauter told FOX Sports 1. “You know after yesterday’s practice, I would have never dreamed we would be that far off today. So, we will have to go back and look at it and see what’s up.”

“We started off sideways and made some pretty substantial changes and just got too tight, and just got on the splitter,” the 2016 Truck Series Champion said.

“I don’t know what is going on, but obviously not the night we wanted. I hate it for all the guys at ThorSport, busting their tails and to come out here to run like that is not cool.”

“We salvaged a decent night out of it, but we got some work to do for sure.” Sauter finished 17th in the first stage, 11th in the second stage and now sits sixth in the standings, 15 points behind leader, Grant Enfinger

