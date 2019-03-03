GMS Racing NXS Las Vegas Recap

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

START: 10th

FINISH: 2nd

POINTS: 6th

Notes & Quotes:

– Nemechek was scored as the highest-finishing rookie in today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

– Following his 2nd-place finish this weekend, Nemechek ranks sixth in the points standings. Four points behind Michael Annett in fifth-place.

– This event at LVMS was Nemechek’s Xfinity debut at the mile-and-a-half mile track and collected his first runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series.

“I felt like we gave Kyle (Busch) a run for his money today. I was hoping that Austin (Dillion) would have been able to give me a push there on the last restart but the No. 1 was on his quarter panel pulling him back and he wasn’t able to get to my bumper to help. I am proud of this GMS Racing team though. We didn’t unload where we needed to be on Friday but Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the boys worked really hard to get the car where it needed to be in race trim. We had a great car for the short runs and I could gain a lot of spots on the restarts. We will take this momentum and run with it.”

