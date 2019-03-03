Joey Logano cashes out the jackpot, wins at Vegas

Tweet Joey Logano claims the checkered flag as he celebrates in front of the fans at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 2019 Pennzoil 400. Photo by Rachel Schuoler for Speedway Media.

Joey Logano wins the first west coast race in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“I said we’re going to do donuts on that giant infield logo after the race, and we were able to do it,” Logano shared after winning for the first time in his career at Las Vegas.

With over 3,300 green flag passes and 47 green flag passes for the lead, NASCAR’s new aero package saw much more competitive racing. The leaders could not get further than a couple of seconds out front before being reeled back in, and a lot of draft was being manipulated. Logano shared that it really was more of a mental game.

“What a great race. Brad and I were so evenly matched, and you just can’t drive away (with the lead). In the last five or six laps, Brad was catching me so quick, and I got stuck behind a lapped car. Man, it was so close. Lots of fun – my heart’s still running hard.”

Teammate Brad Keselowski put on a couple of late run charges, even coming to the checkered flag. Out of Turn 4, he came up one spot short of going back to back to win two of the first three races of the season. Team Penske finished 1-2.

“It was a good battle,” Keselowski said. “We were both running really hard on the top. It seemed to come down to what the lapped cars were going to do. The lapped cars screwed the leader, and the second-place guy got a really good run. It happened over and over again. First, Joey got hosed by a lapped car, and I got by him. Then I got hosed by a lapped car, and he got by me. But it was definitely a good event.”

Kyle Busch was able to recover from a pit road speeding penalty and a six second deficit to the leaders to pass Kevin Harvick for third in the closing laps. Time ran out and Busch was two spots short of the weekend sweep across all three NASCAR touring series.

“I certainly screwed up our day coming to pit road,” Busch said disappointed after a green flag pit road speeding penalty during Stage 2. “Trying to make up time and just ruined it for us.”

Stage 1 winner Harvick finished fourth with Kurt Busch utilizing some late race pit road strategy rounded out the top five. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin completed the top 10.

Harvick Begins His West Coast Swing in Stage One

Harvick and Hamlin started side by side on the front row at the initial start of the race. Landon Cassill and Ty Dillon moved to the rear of the field after both a gear change and an engine change. Hamlin, inside, pulled out to a brief lead on the back stretch, but Harvick marched his way through Turns 3 and 4 to lead the first lap as the crossed the start finish line. Harvick ended up leading virtually all the laps, aside from the green flag pit stops cycle. Daniel Hemric started in the fifth position, but quickly dropped through the field and lost a lap deeper into the stage.

Unique penalties were handed out during green flag pit stops. Austin Dillon, who was running inside the top five most of the first stage was caught with too many crew members over the wall. The call came from NASCAR after two crew members retrieving tires from the tire changers fell over the wall after reaching too far for a tire. Kyle Larson, who also was running in the top 10, had a penalty with too many crew members over the wall. For his pit stop, the crew member also responsible for retrieving a tire swept their hand over the pit stall and made contact with pit surface. After some social media controversy, FOX Sports Bob Pockrass posted on Twitter the rule that states the following.

This rule was added this year. Specifically says can’t contact the pit road … #nascar ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ii2kzXa1nu — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2019

Ryan Blaney had an extra unscheduled pit stop for a tire that lost a valve stem on his original pit stop.

During the green flag pit stops, Joey Logano led for six laps before his pit stop. Daniel Suarez led his first career laps on a 1.5-mile oval before taking two tires to gain some track position. Harvick reclaimed the lead and led the final 19 laps to the green-checkered flag that signifies the end of the stage.

Team Penske Working Together During Stage Two

Keselowski led the field to the green on the restart, but because he elected to take two tires, he was quickly overtaken by Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, and the two battled for the lead for most of the stage.

Blaney visited pit road early, and quickly caught the leaders. At this time, he was three laps down and passed the leaders to get one of his laps back the old school way. Logano saw his speed, and the No. 22 team elected to pit for fresh tires. That brought all the lead lap cars to the pits.

As Busch came to pit road, he locked up the brakes and sped during the first segment. He immediately served his penalty per instructions from his crew chief before his car got up to full speed.

“There’s no f****** way,” Kyle dejectedly stated over the radio, knowing he had gone too fast during the first section.

William Byron played a similar strategy as Suarez in the first stage and led for 21 laps before his pit stop. Logano reclaimed the lead for the final 11 laps to win Stage 2.

Team Penske Puts on a Show in the Final Stage

A variety of strategies shuffled the running order as the green flag flew for the start of the final stage, including Kurt Busch staying out during the stage caution. Eventually, the two drivers that showed strength in the early parts of the final stage were Logano and Harvick. The two were at the front during the stage before the last set of pit stops.

The biggest trouble Harvick had was on pit road. Throughout the day, his team constantly gave him fast pit stops, but Harvick’s car had no traction as he left his pit stall. Compared to the others, Harvick kept spinning his tires before being able to leave pit road.

After final pit stops, it became a four-way battle for the lead between Logano, Keselowski, Harvick and Kyle Busch. Keselowski was able to briefly get by Logano to lead a couple of laps before Logano reclaimed the lead and won the second stage. Harvick closed the gap to start becoming involved, and Kyle Busch fought from over a six second deficit. However, time ran out for everyone as Logano crossed the line first after a close battle with teammate Keselowski.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues their west coast swing next weekend in Phoenix, Arizona at ISM Raceway, Sunday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 3

Race Results for the 22nd Annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube – Sunday, March 3, 2019

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps Stage1Pos Stage2Pos Pts Status 1 10 22 Joey Logano Pennzoil Ford 267 3 1 58 Running 2 19 2 Brad Keselowski Discount Tire Ford 267 10 4 43 Running 3 3 18 Kyle Busch M&M’s Chocolate Bar Toyota 267 2 0 43 Running 4 1 4 Kevin Harvick Jimmy John’s Ford 267 1 2 52 Running 5 28 1 Kurt Busch Star Nursery Chevrolet 267 0 0 32 Running 6 8 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Fastenal Ford 267 6 8 39 Running 7 25 10 Aric Almirola Smithfield Ford 267 0 7 34 Running 8 23 19 Martin Truex Jr. Bass Pro Shops Toyota 267 7 3 41 Running 9 12 9 Chase Elliott Hooters Chevrolet 267 8 6 36 Running 10 2 11 Denny Hamlin FedEx Office Toyota 267 4 5 40 Running 11 11 88 Alex Bowman Axalta Chevrolet 267 0 9 28 Running 12 7 42 Kyle Larson Credit One Bank Chevrolet 267 0 0 25 Running 13 18 20 Erik Jones Sport Clips Toyota 267 5 0 30 Running 14 17 14 Clint Bowyer One Cure Ford 267 0 0 23 Running 15 15 21 Paul Menard Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Ford 267 0 0 22 Running 16 20 24 William Byron Hertz Chevrolet 267 0 0 21 Running 17 22 41 Daniel Suarez Haas Automation Ford 267 9 0 22 Running 18 27 37 Chris Buescher Natural Light Naturdays Chevrolet 267 0 0 19 Running 19 9 48 Jimmie Johnson Ally Chevrolet 266 0 10 19 Running 20 4 3 Austin Dillon Dow SILASTIC Silicone Elastomers Chev 266 0 0 17 Running 21 26 95 Matt DiBenedetto Dumont JETS Toyota 266 0 0 16 Running 22 13 12 Ryan Blaney Menards/Pennzoil Ford 266 0 0 15 Running 23 5 8 Daniel Hemric # Caterpillar Chevrolet 265 0 0 14 Running 24 29 6 Ryan Newman Wyndham Rewards Ford 265 0 0 13 Running 25 24 47 Ryan Preece # Kroger Chevrolet 265 0 0 12 Running 26 21 43 Bubba Wallace Transportation Impact Chevrolet 265 0 0 11 Running 27 30 32 Corey LaJoie PROSPR Ford 264 0 0 10 Running 28 6 38 David Ragan Citgard Heavy Duty Engine Oil Ford 264 0 0 9 Running 29 14 13 Ty Dillon GEICO Chevrolet 264 0 0 8 Running 30 16 34 Michael McDowell Love’s Travel Stops Ford 263 0 0 7 Running 31 32 96 * Parker Kligerman(i) Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 263 0 0 0 Running 32 31 0 Landon Cassill Manscaped Chevrolet 260 0 0 5 Running 33 38 15 Ross Chastain(i) Rim Riderz Chevrolet 259 0 0 0 Running 34 35 36 Matt Tifft # Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford 259 0 0 3 Running 35 33 51 Cody Ware # Jacob Companies Chevrolet 253 0 0 2 Running 36 37 77 Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 252 0 0 1 Running 37 34 52 BJ McLeod(i) Mtel-One Ford 220 0 0 0 Running 38 36 66 * Joey Gase(i) Eternal Fans Toyota 10 0 0 0 Engine

