Menard Finishes 15th At Las Vegas

Paul Menard started and finished 15th in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In between, there was a strong performance by Menard and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team.

When the green flag dropped to start Sunday’s 400-miler, Menard dropped back through the field, falling just outside the top 30 after just a few laps.

But he began working his way forward, and between Menard’s driving, the strategy of crew chief Greg Erwin and the quick work of the Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew he was back to 17th place by the end of the first 80-lap Stage.

Erwin’s strategy called for leaving Menard on the track while most of the drivers ahead of him made pit stops. When Menard did stop after working his way into the top five, Erwin elected to take just two tires instead of the customary four, and that allowed Menard to remain on the lead lap through the end of the stage.

The team used the same strategy in the second stage and ended that segment in 16th place.

“Greg made some good calls on pit strategy because the car was as good with two new tires as with four,” Eddie Wood said. “And he had it figured out so we didn’t fall off the lead lap.”

Menard had some left-front damage at the end of Stage Two, but the Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew repaired that for the final run to the checkered flag, where Menard finished 15th in a race that was slowed by just two caution flags, both for the end of Stages.

“It was a good solid day all around,” Wood said. “Paul and Greg weren’t very happy with the car after Happy Hour, and they made a bunch of changes that really helped it.

“Our lap times were really good on a lot of laps, and Paul drove hard all day.”

Menard’s finish allowed him to move up one spot in the points standings to 20th.

Wood also offered congratulations to Joey Logano and the No. 22 team on their victory.

“It’s been a good couple of weeks for the Ford Mustang, for Ford Performance and our friends at Team Penske,” Wood said, referring to the back-to-back victories including Brad Keselowski’s triumph a week ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “It’s always a good day at the track when there’s a Blue Oval in Victory Lane.”

Menard and the No. 21 team now head to ISM Raceway in Phoenix for next Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500.

#

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **