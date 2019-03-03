RCR Post Race Report – Las Vegas 300

Tyler Reddick Picks Up Stage Win, Leads Laps in No. 2 Hurdl Chevrolet Before Getting Caught Up in Late-Race Wreck

Finish: 14th

Start: 12th

Po9nts: 3rd

“I hate that this is the way our day ended. We had an excellent No. 2 Hurdl Chevrolet Camaro. I really had no complaints about the balance other than it being just a tad snug at times. Once we got into clean air out front, it was fast and we were able to stretch the lead out. I’m glad we were able to pick up our first stage win of the year and lead a lot of laps today. We’re continuing to improve each week in that area. Unfortunately on that last restart, the 18 of Kyle Busch just got me right where he wanted me and was able to take the air off me. That got me way too loose, and I wasn’t able to save it. I hate it for my team and everyone else who was involved, but we were racing for the win. If we keep bringing Chevrolet Camaros as good as this one, we’ll have another shot soon. I’m having a blast driving these cars and can’t wait for next week at ISM Raceway.”

-Tyler Reddick

