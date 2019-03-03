Toyota NXS Las Vegas Post -Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 3 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

March 2, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, KYLE BUSCH

2nd, John Hunter Nemechek*

3rd, Noah Gragson*

4th, Austin Dillon*

5th, Michael Annett*

13th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

21st, CHAD FINCHUM

23rd, TIMMY HILL

25th, JAIRO AVILA, JR.

26th, VINNIE MILLER

28th, BRANDON JONES

29th, MATT MILLS

35th, STAN MULLIS

38th, JOEY GASE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA DRIVER POINT STANDINGS**

1st, CHRISTOPHER BELL 139 points

2nd, Cole Custer* 121 points

3rd, Tyler Reddick* 121 points

4th, BRANDON JONES 117 points

5th, Michael Annett* 111 points

14th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT 76 points

*non-Toyota driver

**unofficial point standings

Toyota driver Kyle Busch earned the Supra’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory in three races when he captured the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

It was the second-consecutive Supra win, with Christopher Bell winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway a week ago.

The victory was Busch’s second of the weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after winning the Truck Series race on Friday night. He will attempt a Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend sweep tomorrow in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Busch led 98 (of 213) laps on his way to his first NXS win of the 2019 season.

Bell would go on to finish 13th after a late wreck in the final stage caused damage to his rear bumper but remains first in the NXS points standings through three races.

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Extreme Concepts iK9 Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How did you keep your rookie crew chief and yourself in the game?

“I didn’t keep myself in the game. I knew to keep fighting and keep working. It was early enough where you could try to come back from one of those kinds of setbacks. I wasn’t sure how we were going to be able to do it being short a set of tires. We got a lucky break with that caution in the second stage that kind of got us back on cycle where we able to get our first set back on with fresh wheels, so we didn’t have any more issues there. How about Joe Gibbs Racing and Ben Beshore (crew chief) and the guys on this iK9 Supra. It’s cool to be able to back up Christopher’s (Bell) win last week and get the Supra back to Victory lane with me in it. I wanted to be the first one, but he had to outstand me and show me up last week. Proud of Toyota and proud of these guys and thank Monster Energy, Cessna, Adidas, Black Clover and of course the fans. It’s cool to come out here and be a part of the Las Vegas and the hometown. Especially with the opportunity to race in front of my home crowd. Having a rookie crew chief like Ben and being able to get him his first win. I don’t know how many crew chiefs I won with in the Xfinity Series, but the list is a long one. I appreciate all of them.”

You’re trying to complete the triple, how are you looking for tomorrow?

“I thought this would be the toughest of the three. We had a fast race car, but we could never get the balance even in the race right there. I was either way too tight or way too loose, I could never find a happy medium. Overall, I feel like the Cup car is pretty good. The M&M’s Chocolate Bar Camry got some speed to it as well and we ran a lot out there in traffic and the pack. So, it will be interesting tomorrow.”

How do you stay in the game?

“I didn’t, really. Obviously, just knowing we had a fast car and needed to figure out how and where. And how and why we will be able to get back on the lead lap and get back on the tire strategy with everyone else. It could have been a long race. The last segment could go green the whole way. You pit once and you put one set of tires, and it could have equaled out. I thought okay, there’s an opportunity here. There’s a lot of things that have to go our way. Fortunately, that caution in the beginning of the second stage went our way and allowed us to put our first set of tires on with a fresh wheel and not have issues after that. I can’t say enough about all of our guys. Everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing. Everyone from Extreme Concepts and iK9. This Supra was fast out there today and awfully fun to drive. We worked for that one that’s for sure.”

Were you most worried about trying to win today?

“A little bit. The balance. We had been fighting the balance with these cars lately and trying to be able to get that right. It’s either too loose or too tight. We can’t find a happy medium. Overall, Ben worked really hard. Really appreciative of him and the guys to get me a fast car and bring it home.”

What happened on the restart when Tyler Reddick got to your side and back bumper?

“When you’re on the restarts there in those late stages like that, you’re always kind of watching the guys behind you and who the guys behind you are. You always kind of know that the outside is the protective ground of just being able to hold that guy on the inside tight and be able to slow him down. Obviously getting down the back straightaway into turn three, (Tyler) Reddick drove it off in there really far and I did too because I had to match him to make sure I could stay side-by-side with him and not give him any room to be able to slide up in front of me. When I did that, I don’t know if I was too tight with him or not, I don’t know what happened. I got to be able to go back and look at it and see. I thought I left him about a quarter car width worth of room, which is decent in that situation with a green-white-checkered coming up. Ain’t nobody going to give anybody an inch. Obviously it’s time to go win a race and I don’t know if he lost it or slid up, I know that when I start to kind of feel him slide, I move up and out of the way to try to give him more slide room and I think he was just gone by then, I don’t know. Overall, the next restart, same thing John Hunter (Nemechek) was on my inside on turn three and he didn’t drive it off in there as far. It looked like his car kind of stuck and rolled the bottom and mine stuck and rolled the middle and I was just able to clear him with the momentum of the line that I was in. That kind of set us back to, being able to take the white flag.”

Does the adversity motivate you in the race and what did you struggle with regarding handling with the car?

“The car was evil again today. Just can’t find a balance with these Xfinity cars. I’m either sideways loose or I’m plowing tight, I cannot figure it out right now. We were plowing tight there in front of Christopher (Bell) when we were leading the race and he ran me down and caught me a little bit and then I was sideways loose and he ran me down and caught me there at the last run as well. It just doesn’t matter, it’s like I just can’t figure it out. Guys kept giving me adjustments and we made small, small adjustments there for the final run of the race and got back on the tight side again. It’s just a knife’s edge and you’re just see-sawing with adjustments. Overall, it’s frustrating to come out there in the early part of a race and when the guys roll through tech and they torque the wheels two or three times rolling out to the grid and then we run 15 laps and we’ve got a loose wheel, it just doesn’t make any sense. The wheels have been torqued, they’ve been through the tech line and it just doesn’t register in my brain that something like that can happen. Certainly there’s going to be some frustration out of that. It wasn’t anything malicious, they didn’t forget to do it, they said they torqued them twice so I don’t know why it came loose.”

Why did you choose the outside line for the final restarts?

“That’s what I meant earlier when I said that’s the protective line. When you’re on the inside and you’ve got somebody on your outside, it’s easy for that guy on the outside to suck the inside guy around. When I’m on the outside, I have the opportunity to control the guys’ car on the inside a little bit more. That’s why you choose that, it’s a safety thing so you don’t have anybody on your outside because the right side of these cars is so, so important.”

How much did the weather effect the car during the race?

“Temperature and winds and clouds and stuff, I thought there towards the end the track tightened up a little bit, but then I was the loosest with 25 (laps) to go that I had been all day, not all day, I was way looser at the start of the race when it was sunny. When the track shades over in one and two with the billboards and everything over there, it gets a lot of grip over on that end and then three and four always kind of sees the sun throughout the entirety and it’s always kind of slick down there. It was a bit interesting though, running the bottom, running the middle, running the top, it seemed like you could about go anywhere so it was pretty racey today.”

Where do you think you have the best chance to complete the triple?

“Anywhere. I’ve won at every track, right? For me, though. I feel like the Vegas is one of the more challenging ones because I am not great here on the Cup Series side. We’ve had some decent runs and we had a strong run last year in the spring race. We ran second. I felt like we could have given (Kevin) Harvick a run for his money if we ever restarted up front. But we never did. With this new package, with the race and what we saw in practice, and what we’ll see tomorrow, it’s going to be a whole new and different ball game. I don’t know what to expect or how to figure what our chances are for the victory going after a win tomorrow. I’d like to see yes, we can win tomorrow, sure. But as far as if I have a top-five or top-10 car, it is so hard to tell right now with being with the back and driving around guys and seeing other guys fast or driving away from you. Then three runs later in practice you drive right by them and blow them by. It’s hard to give a description on that.”

In final practice you squeezed by Austin Dillon, did you feel stable in the pack?

“Yeah, I cannot recall your situation. I do remember one time when I was blending in out of Turn 4, I got up in front of the No. 11 (Denny Hamlin) and jumped in front of him. He had a head of steam coming and I pulled up in front of him and that probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do. But a teammate will give you the benefit of the doubt more than someone else might. Obviously, you’re trying to figure out how to make runs on guys and if you can go to the bottom with someone through the corner or how fast you can complete the pass to get back up in line because on the straightaway if you’re the guy on the bottom lane, you will get run over if there is a lane of guys on your outside. It is going to be important to have outside restarts and be able to be get up. It is a longer way around. You want to be on the bottom in the corners and the top in the straightaways. How you figure that out and make those maneuvers and find those holes to get back into is going to be the trick.”

What would it mean to you to get the trifecta at Las Vegas?

“It would mean a great deal. I have won it twice before both at Bristol Motor Speedway. To do it here in Las Vegas at my hometown track would be huge. It would be right up there with the other two being able to accomplish it and with this new aero package and being at a 1.5-mile track. I have won about everywhere, but Bristol is my absolutely one of my favorites and Vegas is not so much one of my favorites. It would be nice to come out here with that win.”

BEN BESHORE, crew chief, No. 18 Extreme Concepts iK9 Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Can you take us through the ups and downs of your day today?

“Obviously it didn’t start off very well with having the loose wheel at the start of the race there. We have to look and see what happened there. Do a little bit more research on that. Not sure the cause of that, but that set us behind. Took a little bit of a gamble there after the first segment, take the wave around and luckily got a caution and got back on the tire cycles and then raced them from there.”

Were you worried about the handling of the car in the closing laps?

“Obviously I was really worried. The 2 (Tyler Reddick) car was really fast, the 20 (Christopher Bell) was really fast today and we just seemed to be back and forth too loose, too tight and we thought we were making small adjustments and kept swinging one way or the other. We definitely weren’t handling the best we could of today, we had some deficiencies there, but Kyle (Busch) did a great job hanging with us and giving us good feedback so we could make the best adjustments possible. The wind there was kind of fighting us too, but that’s the same for everybody.”

How did Kyle’s wrath over the loose wheel motivate the team?

“You get behind there early, but you know with Kyle (Busch), he is so good that you’re able to come back from that kind of stuff. It’s not going to be the end of your day. As long as you stick with it and luckily it was early in the race, but these Xfinity races are so much shorter, but we were able to come back there and kind of got lucky with the one caution and getting back on the lead lap.”

Were you in the ideal spot after the second stage?

“Not ideal, we weren’t happy with the car at that point, but at least we had gotten up to third. Those guys were within reach and we could go race them.”

What did you do to get the car ready for today after Kyle wasn’t happy with it in practice yesterday?

“I don’t think we fixed it. It wasn’t as good as it needed to be there. We did make some adjustments that we were just back and forth, too loose, too tight and we just couldn’t find the happy medium. We’ll have to go back and look at our notes from last year for the upcoming races at Phoenix and California and try something else. We definitely have some room to improve there.”

Did the rain this morning change the track for today’s race?

“Typically, it does change it here, but the wind today was really gusty. That makes the cars just inconsistent and the evil-handling comments – they just never know what they’re going to get. They’re trying to drive to the absolute limit every lap and when you have 20 mph gusts one lap and a 40 mph gust the next lap, they just never know what to expect. They kind of have to drive under the limit a little bit just to have a little left so they don’t crash.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem/ Smurfit Kappa Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 13th

How good did it feel to battle for the lead with Kyle Busch and what happened that put you into the wall?

“That was a ton of fun. You have good races and bad races and obviously that’s not where we want to finish, but that was one of the most fun races I’ve ran in the Xfinity Series. Obviously, all of our Joe Gibbs Racing Supras were really fast and I’m really proud of everyone on this team 20 car. Our Rheem Supra was really, really good there on the long run pretty much all race long. That last long run I fired off really loose and just came to me. Whenever I was running down Kyle (Busch), I was really, really loose and then as soon as I got in front of him, I went into turn three and I just got tight and hit the wall. It was unfortunate that I got into the wall and he got back by me, but ultimately, we didn’t finish good because of my restart errors. Just have to clean up restarts and do a better job of that. Hopefully we’ll be able to close out a couple more of these.”

How aggressive were you racing against Kyle Busch?

“That was fun and I’m a big believer that you have good races and bad races. We didn’t finish good, but I felt like that was a really good race for me. I felt like I drove really nice. Just needed to do a little bit better job on restarts. Pretty much all race long I struggled on restarts. Just have to work on that a little bit and hopefully we’ll be able to win a couple more.”

How do you think you matched up to Kyle Busch today?

“I felt like we were pretty evenly matched. I had moments where I was better than him and he had moments where he was better than me. That makes me feel really good and that goes back to what I was saying earlier, good races and bad races. I feel like this was a really good race for me.”

Are you disappointed with the outcome of the race?

“I’m certainly disappointed with the finish, but that was fun. That was a ton of fun going out there rim-riding and Tyler (Reddick) was awesome. I think my spotter said we were the only three on the lead lap there for a little bit. It’s really cool whenever you get a couple great guys like that to go out and put on a good show. I’m thankful that Kyle gets to race with us and he makes us work for us and he still won today so it’s not like we beat him. Hopefully we’ll beat him one of these times.”

What happened when Kyle Busch went high and you got the low line?

“I figured the bottom would be good if I could just get through one and two, but I would get so loose whenever I was on the bottom of one and two and Kyle (Busch), the veteran he is, he put it right on my door. I got through there okay and I was just too committed to his quarter panel trying to stall him and it let the 2 (Tyler Reddick) get inside of me and that ruined my restart. I should have been more worried about blocking the guy behind me than I was attacking Kyle.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/ Jeld-Wen Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 28th

How was your race overall today and what happened in the accident at the end?

“I thought today went phenomenal all day long. We really only had one mistake all day long when I slid through my pit box. Pit crew again phenomenal and I think we’ve got a really solid crew there. I hate what happened at the end there. I saw in my mirror that he (Cole Custer) was trying to get to my inside and I tried to chase him down a little bit and I guess he just got into us getting into three. I wish we could have finished it out, I really think we had a shot to at least run top-three. All in all, these guys did a great job and it was no one’s fault there at the end and we’re going to go to Phoenix and be even better.”

