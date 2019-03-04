FRM Post-Race Report – Las Vegas

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Started: 16th | Finished: 30th

“We had decent speed, but we had a pit road penalty and had to pit under green and that put us two laps down. We tried the wave-around a few times, but we just couldn’t catch a break. We made good gains on our car, and at times, we had good speed. But when you’re two laps down and on a different sequence of tires than everybody else, it makes it that much tougher. There definitely weren’t enough cautions to get us caught back up.”

Matt Tifft

No. 36 Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Ford Mustang

Started: 35th | Finished: 34th

“It was definitely an up and down weekend. Unfortunately, we got started off on the wrong foot this weekend, but did get better and it was the same story for the race. We started off fighting tight conditions, and definitely made gains, and were able to see speed in our No. 36 Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Mustang. However, a few pit road issues and the struggle of speed early on hurt us with how many laps we were down and got us stuck in a box we could not get out of with a lack of cautions today. Looking forward to getting to a higher horsepower package in Phoenix and getting the weekend our team needs.”

David Ragan

No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang

Started: 6th | Finished: 28th

“We just missed it by a little bit today. When we fired off, in the first corner of the first lap I knew that we were going to have a really tight balance on our CITGARD Ford. Seth and the team made great adjustments during the race and we had some great strategy. If we could have ever caught a caution, I think that it really would have worked out for us. But we just learned a few things on what to do and what not to do today and I’m sure that we will be better at the next mile and a half track that we go to.”

