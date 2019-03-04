LOGANO WINS THE PENNZOIL 400 PRESENTED BY JIFFY LUBE® AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY POWERED BY PENNZOIL

Tweet Photo by Rachel Schuoler and David Myers , Speedwaymedia.com

No. 22 Pennzoil Mustang uses a special formulation of Pennzoil racing oil developed by Shell scientists with Team Penske to maximize performance and engine reliability

Houston – March 4, 2019. Joey Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske race team continued their hot streak to the start of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race season with a victory in a very special race for his team. Driving the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang in his sponsor’s entitled race, the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, Logano scored the 22nd victory of his Cup Series career in thrilling fashion by holding off his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski at the checkered flag.

“We really wanted to win this one bad for Pennzoil,” said Logano after the win. “They have done so much for us over the years not only as a sponsor in supporting our team, but as a technical partner that is constantly developing motor oil formulations that help us take our engine to extreme levels and maximize our performance.”

Logano, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion and Team Penske continue to top the charts, with the 2019 Pennzoil 400 victory bringing Joey and the No. 22 team to 20 total MENCS wins since he joined the team in 2013. The win was special to Logano and his team in two big ways. His No. 22 Ford Mustang race car was carrying a special Pennzoil paint scheme for the Pennzoil 400 race and the victory now solidifies a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs for him and his No. 22 Team Penske race team as they begin the quest to defend their title.

“This is an incredible success for Joey,” said Carlos Maurer, President, Shell Lubricants Americas. “We’re proud that the special formulation of Pennzoil racing oil that goes into the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang was part of the success story at the Pennzoil 400. Throughout the year, Shell scientists work hand-in-hand with Team Penske to optimize the Pennzoil racing oil that is critical to maximizing performance and engine reliability throughout the race. We are developing the next generation of high-quality products for our customers, and the knowledge gained through our work at the track is enabling us to do just that!”

The Pennzoil race oil in the No. 22 car is formulated using Pennzoil PurePlus® Technology, a revolutionary process which converts pure natural gas into high quality full synthetic base oil. In addition to blending a unique formulation for the Ford engine from week to week, Shell scientists also tailor high performance lubricants for the Team Penske gearbox.

“We really couldn’t do what we do, without the relationship we have with the scientists and everyone at Shell and Pennzoil,” said Travis Geisler, Director of Competition at Team Penske. “When we ask to get something out of the motor oil that we put in our engines each and every week, Pennzoil does whatever it takes to give us optimum performance, efficiency and reliability. It is that unique relationship that goes just beyond having their name on the side of our car that makes what we do possible.”

Logano’s 2019 Pennzoil 400 win brings Team Penske to a total combined 509 wins, 578 pole positions and 34 national championships. Beginning as Roger Penske Racing in 1966, competing in sports car and endurance events, Team Penske has grown into one of the most successful racing teams – and sports teams – in the world with nearly 100 drivers turning a lap in competition for Team Penske.

For more information about the Shell-Pennzoil sponsorship, visit www.shell.us/racing. For more information about Pennzoil motor oil formulations, visit www.Pennzoil.com. For more information about Team Penske, visit www.teampenske.com.

About Shell and Pennzoil

Shell Oil Company (“Shell”) and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company (“Pennzoil”) are affiliates of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future. The Shell downstream organization manages a portfolio of top-quality brands, including the No. 1 selling premium gasoline, Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, No. 1 selling gasoline, Shell Nitrogen Enriched Gasolines, and Pennzoil®, America’s most trusted No. 1 selling motor oil brand.

Shell and Pennzoil’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. The knowledge Shell and Pennzoil gain through these alliances help address tomorrow’s world mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe. www.shell.com, www.shell.us, www.pennzoil.com

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 500 major race wins, over 570 pole positions and 34 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 52-year history, the team has also earned 17 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. For 2019, Team Penske will compete in the IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske.

