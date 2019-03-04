Hyundai cars are praised for standard safety equipment because the company designers spent time testing and investing heavily in the processes to ensure quality cars. While buying a new car is the most preferred route, buying a used car is a practical and affordable option. When buying a used car, you have to be assertive in asking the right questions to ensure a satisfactory auto purchase.

Here are questions to ask a used Hyundai Rochester NY Dealership:

What’s the best design for my needs and preferences?

Hyundai is noted for its models’ exterior design, with dynamic, head-turning, and ergonomic car designs. It’s important to ask this question in a used Hyundai dealership, so you’re given good recommendations or expert advice based on your needs. Browsing at a pre-owned Hyundai vehicle lineup, like the one at www.visionhyundaiwebster.com, provides a wide range of carrying options that will give you an idea which cars will meet your budget and preferences.

Here are some examples of used Hyundai car designs:

2016 Hyundai Tucson: It comes with a host of safety and entertainment features. This Hyundai model has a fuel-saving Eco trim level and an optional turbo-four engine. It’s a suitable SUV for families because of its right balance of comfortable and safe driving.

2015 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Automatic: It is equipped with a 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder DOHC engine at 145 horsepower. The SE trim is considered a sports model design, which is a compact choice yet has a generous interior space. It's perfect for the businessman, the bachelor, the outdoor enthusiast, and the NASCAR avid fan.

Can I check the service record or maintenance history?

Car problems as a result of failing mechanical parts and accident damage can easily be hidden under the surface. The maintenance history is an essential aspect of a used car purchase. You want to ensure that you’re purchasing a car that has major mileage services and routine oil changes. Doing so will also save you money from expensive repairs or auto parts replacements.

How long can I test drive?

Test driving is a crucial step when buying a used car. Take advantage of the maximum time you can test drive the used car so you can check the driving feel and identify major issues that aren’t discovered by looking at the vehicle alone.

Here are the things you need to take note of when performing a test drive:

Start the car then let it idle for 3 to 5 minutes to check if the engine runs strong. Listen for rattling, whining, clicking, or any troubling noises.

Try the brake and signal lights.

Turn on the air conditioner, heater, and radio to ensure they’re working properly.

Make sure that the gauges work and check for warning lights on the dashboard. The temperature gauge must be at the midpoint once the vehicle warms up to avoid overheating.

Check if the ceilings are high enough and if the seats are comfortable.

Drive the vehicle on a stop-and-go traffic street. Observe how the brakes feel (loose, sticky, or jumpy) whenever you come to a complete stop.

Notice the navigation on 90-degree turns. A pulling or resistance is a possible sign of suspension or power steering problems. Switch lanes for a couple of times to check how the steering wheel reacts at high speeds.

Is the used car under the Certified Pre-Owned program?

Before a used car gets certified, a thorough inspection should be done by a qualified and independent mechanic first to ensure you’re not buying a car that’s beyond repair, or a salvaged or lemon car. A Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai vehicle means that any issues were addressed and it is in excellent working condition. Before the inspection, you also need to ensure that the vehicle identification number or VIN matches with a clean title.

Here are the facts about Hyundai vehicle Certified Pre-Owned or CPO program:

All Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have a 10-year Limited Warranty and 24-hour Roadside Assistance.

Hyundai dealerships provide an extensive 150-point appearance and mechanical inspection, starting with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report to ensure meeting the Hyundai CPO program standards.

Edmunds recognized Hyundai as the best certified pre-owned car program in 2015.

Conclusion

Buying a used Hyundai car is a great idea, most especially if you’re on a budget. By asking the right questions, you’ll get the right vehicle that best suits your needs and preferences at a price you can afford. For a happy and successful used car purchase, take the time to consider the features and overall condition of the vehicle.

