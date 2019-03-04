The White Zone: Takeaways from Vegas

Tweet LAS VEGAS - MARCH 03: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Ford, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, lead the field to green for the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil Oil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, 2019 in Las Vegas. Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

From the aerodynamic package to Kurt Busch, I have some observations that I wish to share with the class.

The aero package

Sunday’s Pennzoil Las Vegas 400 was the first race with the “full” 2019 aerodynamic package. The difference from last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway was the use of aero ducts in the front of the cars.

The cars were much more stable and hugged the ground. This made for some dicier racing on restarts and a few laps after. The field, however, tended to get strung out after roughly 10 laps.

With only two restarts to work with during the race, momentum and where you caught lap traffic were the biggest x-factors in passing.

“We saw it all day with everyone,” Martin Truex Jr. said. “A little group of cars would catch someone and they would slow down half-second. It was really just about maintaining. The guys that were the best seemed like they could move around on the track the most. When they would catch someone, they could go somewhere else.”

Thanks to lower horsepower, the gap from 1st to 2nd was usually within half a second to a full second at most.

“You can’t exploit someone so bad by having a really strong car through the middle of the corner because you only have so much power and speed on a straightaway no matter what you do,” Truex said.



It wasn’t the pack racing that NASCAR and the broadcast partners had hyped for months, thus inviting any negative takes fans and the media will have on the package’s performance Sunday. It was more in line with a typical mile and a half race, where clean air is king.

“I was running 31-flats when I was chasing those leaders down and then once I got there, I stalled out to 31.40s because the wind was just so bad behind those guys that you couldn’t corner anymore, you couldn’t maneuver,” Kyle Busch said. “I couldn’t run low if they ran low and I couldn’t run high if they ran high so you’re always trying to figure out which way to go.”

FOX missteps

Speaking of the broadcast partners, something about FOX bringing up Kyle Busch and Joey Logano’s run-in at Las Vegas two years ago unprompted rubbed me the wrong way.

A little less than halfway through the race, Busch was racing Logano for the race lead. They didn’t make contact. They just raced one another cleanly. Yet FOX decided to air a replay of their run-in two years prior.

Whether it’s FOX or NBC, I find it rather unethical for the broadcast parters to just haphazardly run clips like this, when nothing happening on track warrants it.

It doesn’t come across as a quick reminder of past altercations to the audience. It comes across as the broadcast partners stirring the pot, hoping for another run-in.

And considering the two of them were joking with one another in their post-race press conference at Daytona International Speedway just two weeks ago, what reason would anyone have to think there’s still bad blood?

While we’re on FOX missteps, here was this nugget late in the race concerning Austin Dillon.

I legitimately chuckled at this. No, Mike Joy, Austin Dillon has not “rebounded” from his speeding penalty by running fourth out of the six cars who haven’t pitted. pic.twitter.com/CpxnKBjrAg — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) March 3, 2019

I’ll have more to say about FOX come Sonoma Raceway weekend.

Kurt Busch is a generational talent

Kurt Busch races Ryan Newman, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil Las Vegas 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo: Rachel Schuoler/SpeedwayMedia.com

Kurt Busch demonstrated Sunday why he, like his brother Kyle, is a generational talent behind the wheel.

While he hung around the top 15 most of the afternoon, according to NASCAR’s post-race loop data, he didn’t finish in the top 10 of either stage.

“…we made one adjustment and I got really tight in traffic,” he said.

When the second stage ended, he gambled for track position and opted not to pit. For nine laps he kept the lead from Kevin Harvick on new tires. While it wasn’t ultimately a race-winning move, Busch wheeled his car to a fifth-place finish.

Of course, it could’ve had more to do with — as Denny Hamlin put it after the race — how the lack of off-throttle time “just takes away every groove from the middle to the top because you don’t have that off-throttle time.”

But the sign of a truly great racer is one who can take a car that’s not good and pull off a great finish with it. And that’s what Busch did.

His two top five finishes to start the season have moved him to 10th in points.

“I’m really happy with two top fives to start the year,” Busch said. “We are playing it smart. We haven’t had any penalties and we will just keep chipping away at it. So, good day for our Chevy, I think we might be top Chevy again.”

