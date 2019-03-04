Toyota MENCS Las Vegas Post-Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 3 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

March 3, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS**

1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, Brad Keselowski*

3rd, KYLE BUSCH

4th, Kevin Harvick*

5th, Kurt Busch*

8th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

10th, DENNY HAMLIN

13th, ERIK JONES

21st, MATT DIBENEDETTO

31st, PARKER KLIGERMAN

38th, JOEY GASE

*non-Toyota driver

**pending final post-race inspection

TOYOTA DRIVER POINT STANDINGS**

1st, Joey Logano* 133 points

2nd, DENNY HAMLIN 127 points

3rd, KYLE BUSCH 121 points

4th, Kevin Harvick* 121 points

5th, Brad Keselowski* 115 points

7th, ERIK JONES 98 points

9th, MARTIN TRUEX JR. 92 points

25th, MATT DIBENEDETTO 41 points

*non-Toyota driver

**unofficial point standings

Camry driver Kyle Busch finished third and was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The finish for Busch marks his third-consecutive top-10 finish of the 2019 season and he is the only MENCS driver to finish inside the top-10 in each of the first three races this season.

Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. (eighth) and Denny Hamlin (10th) both placed inside the top-10 at Las Vegas.

Hamlin (second) and Busch (third) both remain inside the top-five in the MENCS points standings.

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Chocolate Bar Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Was the pit road speeding penalty just too much to come back from today?

“Yeah because the cars don’t have any speed. You’re wide open just trying to suck off of any car that you can that’s in front of you to get a draft. I was running 31-flats when I was chasing those leaders down and then once I got there, I stalled out to 31.40s because the wind was just so bad behind those guys that you couldn’t corner anymore, you couldn’t maneuver. I couldn’t run low if they ran low and I couldn’t run high if they ran high so you’re always trying to figure out which way to go. I certainly screwed up our day coming to pit road there. We tried a different brake package for us this weekend and trying to make up time in order to get a bigger jump on the guys behind me coming to pit road there and just ruined it for us and we had to come from the back. I think we passed the most cars today so I think we were the most impressive today, but that doesn’t matter because we don’t have a trophy. Whatever.”

How tough was your race today?

“If we didn’t have the speeding penalty on pit road, we would have won this race, but the guys gave me a great piece and we were certainly fast there at the end. We were running some of them leaders down and closing in on them running 31-flats and once I got within the vicinity of them, I just stalled out to 31.40s and couldn’t go any faster in order to gain on them anymore. I would try to go low, they would go low, try to go high and they go high and it’s just an air game. Very frustrating, but overall we had a really fast car – the M&M’s Camry was good and driver threw it away.”

Did you feel you had control to make moves when you were around other cars?

“The air behind other guys is really, really bad. It can be loose sometimes, can be tight a lot of times and when I caught the 4 (Kevin Harvick) there, I was running 31-flats and when I got to the 4 I was running 31.40s so you get stuck in air.”

Is this package challenging?

“Yes, it’s challenging, it’s all about trying to figure out who can be the man that can hold it down the longest and trying to find your balance in that way. Cars are faster through the corners, there’s more loads on us and it’s harder physically. The wake is just so big that you can’t follow a guy through the corner.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

What happened with your stop towards the end?

“The stop was good. For whatever reason, that last restart to begin the third stage, we just got really tight for some reason. But the car was really good before that. Especially in long runs. We had probably a third, fourth or fifth place car. In the long runs, we were the best car and then it just completely jumped the fence and went tight. We made some good adjustments on the last pit stop and gained more spots. It was just too tight at the end.”

How tough was it to come through the field?

“It’s insanely tough. You have to hope other guys run different lanes than you. It’s hard to follow through the corners. You have to be a half-second quicker than they are to be able to stay in line against them in the corners. It’s really tough once you get a few laps on your tires.”

Are you surprised it broke apart as much as it did?

“No. You can’t run behind cars because the tires start wearing. The weight gets so big. You catch lapped cars and lose a half-second. We saw it all day with everyone. A little group of cars would catch someone and they would slow down half-second. It was really just about maintaining. The guys that were the best seemed like they could move around on the track the most. When they would catch someone, they could go somewhere else. That was my weakest point. I was really good on the bottom and I couldn’t run middle-top very good. Especially in Turn 3 and 4. When I caught someone, my hands were tied. I had to maintain Turn 3 and 4, and then try to get a run to get around them into 3 on the bottom.”

What did you need car to do?

“Our car was really good through the middle part of the race and to start the third stage, we got crazy tight on that restart. I am not sure if it was the set of tires or something happened. It just went from being really good to being way too tight. We got behind and lost track position on that restart really bad. We had to fight back from that, so we just got too tight.”

Is this package challenging to you as a driver?

“Yeah, it’s challenging for sure. I think everyone will tell you it’s challenging. I would say it’s probably more of a challenge to drive it than we thought it would be. When we have good tires and enough grip where a handful of guys can run the same speed, it’s pretty racey and fun. But as soon as the grip starts falling off a little bit, you can’t stay behind anyone. That’s when you go spread out. I think the lower horsepower is a big part of the reason we’re able to stay together more. You can’t exploit someone so bad by having a really strong car through the middle of the corner because you only have so much power and speed on a straightaway no matter what you do. It’s a lot different. It’s difficult for sure.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

What fell off and made you lose ground at the end of the race?

“We had a couple tough pit stops that set us back and we just weren’t fast enough to maintain from there. It seemed like we had about a fifth-place car, but we would come in and lose three or four seconds and then some guys would jump us and then it would put me behind some other cars. It’s just so tough to pass once you get strung out that you have to maintain your track position and we kind of struggled with that. Then we lost the balance there at the end.”

Is this about what you expected with this package?

“Yeah, it’s about what I expected. The restarts were super exciting and you’re able to kind of dice around and put yourself in good positions and then once it gets strung out with all the on-throttle time, it seems like the bottom lane is the place to be and then if you’re second you can’t run the bottom either because the wake is so big. It’s kind of a catch-22 and it will work really, really good at some tracks. Other tracks it’s won’t, but overall, I don’t know how tight the field was there, but it definitely seemed like it strung out.”

Were you lifting at all?

“Just barely, just barely. What that does is it just takes away every groove from the middle to the top because you don’t have that off-throttle time. Seems like the draft, what we’re hoping is that the draft can make up for that extra distance and us particularly, we’re just not sucking up that well.”

What can you do as a driver to make up the difference?

“You just try to hold the wheel in it and don’t slip the tires. That’s kind of all you can really do. Certainly, you have to have a fast car and you have to be able to wrap the bottom with a lot of throttle and that’s been kind of the key – that and keeping track position. You look at the 1 (Kurt Busch) car there and he stayed out on old tires. It was just holding up the line, but if he ran the bottom then there’s nothing anyone could do about it.”

Were you surprised there were no cautions?

“Not really. The only time you really are going to get cautions are on restarts when things get jumbled up, but once it gets strung out like that, it’s honestly so tough to run kind of near someone, especially late in a run, the chance of someone running into each other is less likely.”

Do you feel challenged as a driver by this today?

“Not really. I feel like we have to get faster in general. We definitely struggled with speed and a little bit of handling as well, but overall you just have to keep track position – that’s the number one thing. We had issues at Atlanta, we got caught twice with cautions and ended up 11th and then here we had a couple bad stops and feel back to 10th. We had a fifth-place car and we just have to keep going to work.”

