Vegas race proves new package a step in the right direction

Sunday’s race proved that NASCAR’s newest attempt to fix the racing product went off without a hitch.

Joey Logano won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after a race which was virtually caution-free (only cautions that were flown were for the stages) and decided after 19 lead changes among nine drivers and only one DNF (Joey Gase with engine failure finished 38th).

While the most excitement came on the final lap coming to the checkered flag when Logano and teammate Brad Keselowski were side-by-side battling for the win, many of the drivers still took issue with how the higher-downforce, lower-horsepower package affected the racing.

“The cars don’t have any speed,” said third-place finisher Kyle Busch. “You’re wide open just trying to suck off of any cars that you can that’s in front of you and get a draft, and I was running 31 flats when I was chasing those leaders down, and then once I got there I stalled out at 31.40s’ because the wind was just so bad behind those guys that you just couldn’t corner anymore.”

Despite the lack of horsepower and absence of being able to catch up without a draft, the race featured 3,341 passes under the green flag and 47 green flag passes for the lead. Any fear of there being a huge wreck with the slower speeds and the pack racing were put to rest as the drivers were able to stay out of trouble.

In an interview with NASCAR.com regarding the aftermath of the Pennzoil 400, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said that the goal was to bring cars closer together and have more lead changes, among other things.

“I was surprised,” O’Donnell said during the interview. “I think if we had more green-flag restarts, I think you probably would’ve seen one or two wrecks, but we’ll see. It’s early, again. I’d rather err on the side of not wrecking cars and having some lead changes versus having some accidents.”

While crashes add to the excitement of the race, it’s much more preferable to actually have green flag passes and minimal cautions, as a good race should. Granted, the package could make Talladega-style a regular occurrence, but if the kinks were ironed out as O’Donnell pointed out this style of racing – actual racing – could put fans in the seats.

If it comes to sacrificing a few dominant cars and steady wrecks for legitimate racing and great competition, then once this package is smoothed out, NASCAR racing on the 1.5-mile speedways could be rejuvenated for the better.

