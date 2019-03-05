FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix

FedEx Racing Express Facts – ISM Raceway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: TicketGuardian 500

Date/Time: March 10/3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 312 laps/312 miles

Track Length: 1 mile

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 9-11 degrees

2018 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Vegas Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 10th in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, unable to overcome an ill-handling #11 FedEx Office Toyota in the race won by Joey Logano. Hamlin began the day on the front row next to pole-sitter Kevin Harvick and managed to stay in the top-five through Stage 1, finishing fifth. However, as the race progressed through Stage 2, a tight condition began to affect the maneuverability of the #11 machine and Hamlin was unable to gain any spots during the stage, finishing fifth again. The FedEx crew made numerous adjustments during the race that would go caution free, excluding the two stage breaks. During the final stop for the team, Hamlin entered the pits in fifth, but a problem with the air gun cost the team valuable time on pit road, and the FedEx Toyota re-joined the race in eighth. As Hamlin continued to struggle with the balance of the car, holding off challenges from fellow competitors became increasingly more difficult, and as the laps clicked, two cars made successful passes on the #11, resulting in the 10th-place finish.

Phoenix Preview: The Series makes its way to ISM Raceway in Phoenix (Ariz.) for the second of three stops that are a part of NASCAR’s ‘West Coast Swing.’ In 27 career starts, Hamlin has collected 11 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes at the one-mile oval in the desert. After dropping two spots to third in the standings following Las Vegas, Hamlin and team will be looking for a bounce-back victory, securing their second win of the season after taking the checkered flag in the Daytona 500.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: ISM Raceway

Races: 27

Wins: 1 (2012)

Poles: 2

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 15

Laps Led: 671

Avg. Start: 11.0

Avg. Finish 11.6

Hamlin Conversation:

What will you need to change this weekend in Phoenix for the #11 Team to secure a victory?

“We had a couple tough pit stops last weekend in Las Vegas that set us back, and we just needed a little more speed to get those spots back. We will have to be at our best from start to finish in Phoenix, and the entire team is working hard and will be ready for the challenge that awaits us.”

Phoenix FedEx Freight Service Center Along for the Ride at ISM Raceway: FedEx Freight will recognize the company’s service center in Phoenix, Ariz., featuring the call letters PHX on the #11 FedEx Freight race car. The Phoenix service center, opened in 1988, has approximately 505 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.

