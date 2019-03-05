Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry – Phoenix 1 Preview

TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Notes:

· DIBENEDETTO BY THE NUMBERS: In eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts in Phoenix, Matt DiBenedetto has an average start of 29.6 and an average finish of 26.2. He’s completed 2,398 of 2,418 (99.2 percent) career laps at the 1.0-mile track in Avondale, Arizona.

· RACE INFO: The TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway (1.0-mile) begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Phoenix:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

03/15/15 CampingWorld.com 500 35 35 307/312 Running

11/15/15 Quicken Loans 500 30 28 217/219 Running

03/13/16 Good Sam 500 23 20 312/313 Running

11/13/16 Can-Am 500 32 25 322/324 Running

03/19/17 Camping World 500 30 29 313/314 Running

11/12/17 Can-Am 500 30 27 306/312 Running

03/11/18 TicketGuardian 500 30 25 311/312 Running

11/11/18 Can-Am 500 27 21 310/312 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 8 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

3 0 0 0 0 49 18.3 25.0

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

143 0 0 4 0 72 30.8 28.8

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “Phoenix is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit. Restarts will be extremely important and will also be one of the best opportunities for teams to make up spots during the race. There’s a lot of pressure on pit crews as well for trying to get track position back on pit road. This new aero package will present challenges in traffic since you lean on the right-front tire a lot at Phoenix and being stuck back in dirty air is also really tough. Qualifying will be super important as well to get a nice clean lap to start up front, so I’m looking forward to seeing how things play out this weekend with this package at our first one-mile track of the season.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “Phoenix will be another new challenge this year as it will be the first short track with the new aero package, as well as a new tire combination. Phoenix is fast enough and flat enough that aero is a large contributor to speed and handling, so working with the new aero package with require a lot of changes. Equally, we won’t really be drafting at Phoenix like we’ve seen at recent intermediate tracks, so passing may become a chore. The track itself is a bit unique in the fact that the turns are quite a bit different from each other as there is a flatter sweeping corner in Turns 1 and 2 with a more banked corner in Turns 3 and 4. Having a car that can roll both corners with a higher minimum speed is a challenge, but doing so creates a good race car. Pitting for tires have become a bit more important as the track ages each year, but you have been able to work on different pit strategies to help your game in the past, and I’m sure this year will be a new question when it comes to the new tire and the new package.”

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBendetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Bailey Walker

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Deven Youker

Front Changer: Adam Hartman Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Procore Technologies:

Procore is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

