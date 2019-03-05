Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @SunnyDRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at ISM Raceway

· Stenhouse has 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Phoenix with an average starting position of 18.5 and average finishing position of 20.3.

· Stenhouse has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the one-mile track.

Last time at Phoenix

After earning his best qualifying effort of the season, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was running in the top-15 when suddenly he blew a left rear tire sending his Ford hard into the outside wall forcing him to settle with a 33rd-place finish.

So far in 2019

In three races, Stenhouse has earned two top-five and three top-10 starting positions. He has scored one top-10 finish and hasn’t finished worse than 18th in three starts.

Stenhouse currently sits seventh in the driver point standings.

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst quenching favorite SunnyD will return to the No. 17 this weekend as the primary partner on the No. 17 Ford.

Race to Vegas Contest

SunnyD launched on March 1, it’s Race to Vegas contest where one lucky winner will receive a VIP trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The contest runs through May 10, 2019. Visit SunnyD.com to register.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Phoenix:

“I always look forward to this west coast swing. I’m really proud of our team and the run we had last weekend at Vegas. Phoenix is a tough one-mile track but has been a good track for us in the past. We had some misfortune there last year. Track position is crucial. So far this year, we have qualified in the top-10 so hopefully we can keep that string alive. If we can execute on pit-road and not make any mistakes, then we should be able to leave Phoenix with another solid finish.”

